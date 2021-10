TRENTON – The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention published regulations for when you can get the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer booster shots. “Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose,” the CDC said. “Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.”

