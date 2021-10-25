David Cone Headlines New Jomboy Media Baseball Podcast

There’s a new podcast on the block, and it’s already ranked No. 3 in the United States among the rest of the great baseball pods that the country has to offer.

On October 19, Jomboy Media launched their latest show, “Toeing the Slab,” starring current YES Network analyst and former Yankees pitcher David Cone.

Alongside Cone are co-hosts Justin Shackil (Yankees digital broadcaster) and YES Network statistician James Smyth.

The title of the show refers to Cone’s TV catchphrase “toeing the slab in the Boogie Down Bronx.”

Cone is known for his advanced knowledge of pitching and analytics, which he regularly reflects on Yankees’ broadcasts as well as in his 2019 book with YES Network analyst Jack Curry, “Full Count: The Education of a Pitcher.”

The goal of this new podcast is to “bridge the gap” between new school pitching technology and the old school mentality, which describes Cone’s skillset and experience to a tee.

Cone won a Cy Young Award as a member of the Kansas City Royals in 1994, he is a five-time All-Star and a two-time MLB strikeout leader. Not to mention, he is a five-time World Series champion, helping the Toronto Blue Jays hoist the trophy in 1992, before playing a pivotal role in the Yankees’ dynasty where they won four World Series titles in five seasons from 1996-2000.

He also threw a perfect game as a Yankee in 1999 against the Montreal Expos. The 58-year-old finished his career with a record of 194-126, a 3.46 ERA and 2,668 strikeouts across 17 seasons.

Now, in addition to serving as the Yankees lead color commentator on television, Cone will get to teach fans about the ins-and-outs of pitching through the podcasting world as well.

