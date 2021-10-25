CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JAXPORT: 2021 fiscal year was a record year for the port

By Steven Ponson
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ztJh_0ccQ63go00
JAXPORT record fiscal year (JAXPORT)

Jacksonville FL — On Monday, JAXPORT announced the 2021 fiscal year was a record-breaking one for the port as more than 1.4 million standard containers were moved through the port, which is up 10% compared to the last fiscal year and up 5% from the 2019 fiscal year. One of the areas that saw growth was in the port’s auto business, as they say, more than 616,000 vehicles were moved through the port during the year which is a 13% increase over the previous year’s volumes.

“Achieving a container record and strong vehicle volumes while maintaining our efficiencies—all in the middle of a pandemic—speaks to the resiliency and capability of Jacksonville’s maritime community,” JAXPORT CEO Eric Green says.

The port says the suspension of cruise services out of Jacksonville has tempered revenue growth, saying that before the pandemic, the cruise business represented about 8 percent of the port’s annual revenue. At last check, we’re told Carnival Cruise Line has said it’s extending its pause on Jacksonville cruises through at least February next year.

Amid the supply chain issues and log jams at other US ports, JAXPORT says it has the capacity to accommodate other ships that are dealing with issues at other ports across the country.

A big dredging project WOKV has been reporting on for years is approaching completion, JAXPORT says the project to deepen the shipping channel through Blount Island is scheduled to be completed next summer.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has canceled more than 1,600 flights over the past three days, citing blustery conditions in Texas and a shortage of flight attendants. The disruptions were similar in their initial cause and size to problems suffered in early October by Southwest Airlines, and they raised ominous questions about whether major airlines are prepared for the busy upcoming holiday travel period.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Cars
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Record Year#Cruises#Fiscal Year#Carnival Cruise Line#Cox Media Group
CBS News

Trump does controversial "tomahawk chop" with Atlanta Braves fans at Game 4 of World Series

Former President Trump took part in a controversial "tomahawk chop" with Atlanta Braves fans during Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. Months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball, Mr. Trump and wife Melania attended the game between the Braves and Houston Astros at Truist Park in Atlanta. They were seen doing a chopping gesture – a Braves' gameday tradition considered offensive to many Native Americans.
NFL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy