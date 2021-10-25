JAXPORT: 2021 fiscal year was a record year for the port

JAXPORT record fiscal year (JAXPORT)

Jacksonville FL — On Monday, JAXPORT announced the 2021 fiscal year was a record-breaking one for the port as more than 1.4 million standard containers were moved through the port, which is up 10% compared to the last fiscal year and up 5% from the 2019 fiscal year. One of the areas that saw growth was in the port’s auto business, as they say, more than 616,000 vehicles were moved through the port during the year which is a 13% increase over the previous year’s volumes.

“Achieving a container record and strong vehicle volumes while maintaining our efficiencies—all in the middle of a pandemic—speaks to the resiliency and capability of Jacksonville’s maritime community,” JAXPORT CEO Eric Green says.

The port says the suspension of cruise services out of Jacksonville has tempered revenue growth, saying that before the pandemic, the cruise business represented about 8 percent of the port’s annual revenue. At last check, we’re told Carnival Cruise Line has said it’s extending its pause on Jacksonville cruises through at least February next year.

Amid the supply chain issues and log jams at other US ports, JAXPORT says it has the capacity to accommodate other ships that are dealing with issues at other ports across the country.

A big dredging project WOKV has been reporting on for years is approaching completion, JAXPORT says the project to deepen the shipping channel through Blount Island is scheduled to be completed next summer.

