CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Dune' Should Have Been a TV Series (Review)

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of sci-fi and fantasy novels had a lot to look forward to in 2021 — Shadow and Bone, The Wheel of Time, The Lord of the Rings, Foundation, The Witcher, and so on. There's one obvious, major difference between all those properties and Dune, which hit theaters and HBO Max...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on HBO Max: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Boogie’ and New Mindy Kaling Series

There’s only one feature debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 experiment this month, but it’s a big one, a biopic that early reviews suggest will be part of the Oscars race and serve as a reminder of what a fine actor Will Smith can be. But there’s more going on on HBO Max this month, including what appears to be a fun, nostalgic holiday film set in the eighties and the latest series from Mindy Kaling. As usual, however, the first of the month doubles as the day a bunch of older films...
MOVIES
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Villeneuve
flickdirect.com

Dune: Part One (2021)

Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. "Dune" is now the next in a series of films being delayed at the box office due to COVID-19. Originally slated for a December 18 release, the film has been pushed back to October 1, 2021.It was reported just this morning that Regal Cinemas would be suspending operation due to, in part, the lack of big box office releases this year. "No Time to Die" and "The Batman" were also pushed back to 2021 re... More>>
MOVIES
trincoll.edu

Movie Review: Villeneuve’s Dune (2021) Stripped the Aesthetic; Went From Minimal to Unimaginative

For anyone who’s read Frank Herbert’s Dune, you’ll know that there’s not a lot of direct action. It’s what makes the book so difficult to read; a lot of the world-building is based on telling (or not telling at all) rather than showing, and the majority of the action that takes place takes place off-page and is only known through character dialogue.
HARTFORD, CT
findlay.edu

DUNE Review

Director Denis Villeneuve, who gave us some of the best sci-fi films like, Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, is back with a star-studded new movie adaption. With each new production, the size of his films has grown larger, and “Dune” is the biggest one yet. Unlike Tinseltown’s last attempt to...
FINDLAY, OH
Decider

‘Dune’ (2021)

The great science fiction event of the year is here! Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is a loving adaptation of the first half of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel. Timothée Chalamet leads an all-star cast including Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jason Momoa, but the real star of the film are the incredible visuals. Villeneuve surrounds you with vast dessert landscapes, alien sounds, and an overwhelming sense of disorientation. Anchoring this wild space saga is a relatively simple story, though, of a young man trying to live up to the expectations of his father while finding himself trapped in his mother’s plans. Dune is a must-watch cinematic experience, even if it’s flawed.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#The Rings Foundation#Hbo Max
seattlerefined.com

Review: 'Dune' has been reimagined; is well worth the wait

Over 56 years after the publication of Frank Herbert's massive hit - and 37 years after the release of the only successful attempt at bringing his story to the silver screen - "Dune" has been reimagined. And it was well worth the wait. The wait for technology to improve, for audience's appetite for large-scale, science fiction epics to grow thanks mainly to the behemoth of popularity that is Marvel and for the exact right visionary to come into his own. That creative behind the camera is writer-director Denis Villeneuve, and it has his signature mark all over it: alien-like space ships designed with soft curves and ambiguous minimalism in mind, love stories that span time and space, and the role of destiny as a thematic punch.
MOVIES
Flick Filosopher

Dune movie review: dreams of alien worlds (#HBOMax)

I’m “biast” (pro): big SF geek; mostly love Denis Villeneuve’s films; love the cast. I have read the source material (and I am indifferent about it) The word I keep coming back to is monumental. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is monumental in a way that hasn’t been true of a film in a long time. The director and coscreenwriter has taken a story that is familiar — and not just because it’s based on a book, by Frank Herbert, beloved by many — and told it with uncommon elegance and pensiveness, even dreaminess, on a scale that is breathtaking.
MOVIES
Variety

Juno Temple Says New Series ‘The Offer’ Will Reveal the ‘Scary S—’ Behind the Scenes of ‘The Godfather’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Juno Temple didn’t have to travel far to attend Neiman Marcus’ recent holiday campaign launch on the Paramount lot — she’s been there shooting “The Offer,” Paramount Plus’ limited series about the making of “The Godfather.” “I literally had a freakout that was very vocal,” the Emmy-nominated “Ted Lasso” star recalls of her first time driving through the Paramount gates on Melrose Avenue. “This is one of the most glamorous and historic studios. And then I’m walking onto sets that are re-creating ‘The Godfather’ sets. I was like, ‘What is happening?’” While we may...
MOVIES
IGN

Every New Video Game Movie and TV Series in Development Right Now (Almost)

With Uncharted finally getting a trailer, Fallout getting a TV series on Amazon and Netflix developing a Cyberpunk 2077 anime and a Tomb Raider anime, we thought it would be a good time to revisit the list of all the other video game movies and TV projects that have been announced, planned, or are currently in production right now.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Psychiatric Times

Digging the Movie Dune (Part 1)

Dune releases in theaters this week. What echoes of our current socio-cultural situation does it contain?. It has taken quite a long time, but a new version of a movie based on the ongoing best-selling 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert is releasing this week. The novel came out right in the midst of the counterculture conflicts of the 60s.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Here’s Why Proteus Should Get a Solo TV Series or Movie

Being one of the toughest villains the X-Men have ever faced isn’t easy since the likes of Magneto, Apocalypse, and many others tend to take that spot with ease at times. There are likely a few reasons why people don’t know that much about Proteus outside of the comics, even though he has made his way to the animated series in the past, but perhaps it’s time that Proteus made his way to the big screen, or at least to his own series, limited or otherwise. The reason is that he’s an interesting character that should be able to be explored a little more and given a real place in the MCU since, well, he’d be a great villain considering that he’s troubled the X-Men more than once and his destructive powers could spill over into the rest of the MCU given his omega-level status. This is a mutant that can’t be contained by a host body unless they have an insanely powerful healing factor, and even that won’t stop him from burning the body out eventually since the power that Kevin MacTaggert is composed of is notorious for burning out host bodies.
TV SERIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

“NOX” – TV Series Review

“NOX” is a six-episode subtitled miniseries from French TV that is far more complicated than most, but worth investing the requisite degree of concentration. It’s perfect for binging, since that makes it easier to stay with all the characters and subplots unfolding before you. It starts as cops vs. bank robbers, from the vantage of detective partners Julie and Raphael (Maiwenn and Malik Zidi, respectively) as they figure out which bank will targeted next. They nail it, but most of the thieves manage to escape into Paris’ elaborate underground systems of tunnels. Julie dashes into the dark ahead of her partner and inexplicably vanishes.
TV SERIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Eyes Heroic $75 Million-Plus in Domestic Box Office Debut

Disney’s “Eternals,” the latest installment in the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe, will tower over the domestic box office when it debuts on Friday in more than 4,000 theaters. The comic book adaptation — starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie — is estimated to collect $75 million to $80 million in its first three days of release. Some box office prognosticators have indicated that ticket sales could reach or surpass $85 million, which would give “Eternals” the biggest pandemic-era launch for a Marvel movie. Earlier in 2021, MCU entries “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy