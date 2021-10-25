'Dune' Should Have Been a TV Series (Review)

The great science fiction event of the year is here! Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is a loving adaptation of the first half of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel. Timothée Chalamet leads an all-star cast including Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jason Momoa, but the real star of the film are the incredible visuals. Villeneuve surrounds you with vast dessert landscapes, alien sounds, and an overwhelming sense of disorientation. Anchoring this wild space saga is a relatively simple story, though, of a young man trying to live up to the expectations of his father while finding himself trapped in his mother’s plans. Dune is a must-watch cinematic experience, even if it’s flawed.
