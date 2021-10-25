'Dune' Should Have Been a TV Series (Review)

Being one of the toughest villains the X-Men have ever faced isn’t easy since the likes of Magneto, Apocalypse, and many others tend to take that spot with ease at times. There are likely a few reasons why people don’t know that much about Proteus outside of the comics, even though he has made his way to the animated series in the past, but perhaps it’s time that Proteus made his way to the big screen, or at least to his own series, limited or otherwise. The reason is that he’s an interesting character that should be able to be explored a little more and given a real place in the MCU since, well, he’d be a great villain considering that he’s troubled the X-Men more than once and his destructive powers could spill over into the rest of the MCU given his omega-level status. This is a mutant that can’t be contained by a host body unless they have an insanely powerful healing factor, and even that won’t stop him from burning the body out eventually since the power that Kevin MacTaggert is composed of is notorious for burning out host bodies.

