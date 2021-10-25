CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan who returned Tom Brady 600th TD football receives merch, season tickets

By Zac Wassink
 5 days ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady notched yet another milestone when he tossed career touchdown pass No. 600 in Sunday's 38-3 blowout win over the Chicago Bears, but all anybody could talk about immediately after the play was how wide receiver Mike Evans mistakingly gave the record-setting football away to a fan later identified as 29-year-old Byron Kennedy, who returned the ball to the club shortly after Evans' miscue.

While speaking with reporters following the victory, Brady vowed he and the Buccaneers would take care of Kennedy, who said Monday that he wants to play a round of golf with the seven-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller. Per Action Network's Darren Rovell, Kennedy will be receiving some signed merchandise, a massive credit to the Buccaneers team shop, and also season tickets for his good deed:

Rovell mentioned nothing about if Brady will invite Kennedy to a local golf course.

It's been reported that Kennedy could've potentially sold the football for up to $500,000 at an auction, which is one reason Rovell and others believe the fan still got a bad deal. Reactions to this update suggest we haven't heard the last of this story.

