You may know her best as Travis Barker's ex-wife, but Shanna Moakler's relationship history goes beyond the Blink-182 drummer, believe it or not. The model, reality TV star, and former pageant queen has romanced her fair share of actors and musicians over the years, though her marriage to Barker was the most well-known. They began dating in 2002, wed in Halloween-themed nuptials in 2004, and separated in 2006 (their divorce was finalized two years later). They share three children — Moakler's daughter from her first marriage, Atiana, along with their son Landon and daughter Alabama — and they even documented their relationship on MTV's reality show Meet the Barkers, which aired from 2005 to 2006.

