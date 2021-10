A record amount of unruly behavior by passengers onboard US airlines has continued to rise despite fines of more than $1m being handed out this year.To date, there have been 4,837 unruly passenger reports from flight crews with mask-related incidents accounting for 3,511 of them.There have been 906 investigations initiated into violations of federal law and about 206 enforcement cases initiated, according to data released by the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday.The number may be even higher than that as the incidents have to be reported by airline staff.At the beginning of 2021, the FAA adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy...

