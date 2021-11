That’s how many months it’s been since there was this little refinancing activity, a symptom of rising mortgage rates. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s refinancing index, a measure of application volume, fell last week to its lowest level since late January 2020, before the onset of the pandemic. At the same time, the group’s measure of interest rates showed both the 30-year and 15-year fixed mortgage were averaging their highest levels in eight months. Those higher rates—3.30% for a 30-year and 2.59% for a 15-year—have left homeowners with less and less incentive to seek a more favorable interest rate, the group said Wednesday in its weekly report.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO