Belton police investigating after man shot

The Belton Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on Monday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of East Hargis Street at around 5:15 p.m. where the man was located.

He was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

No suspect was in custody in connection to the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Hasch at 816-331-1500 or the TIPS Hotline.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

