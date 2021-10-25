Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Martinsville by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Androscoggin The National Weather Service in Gray has extended the * Flood Warning for Southern Lincoln County in south central Maine Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Southeastern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine East Central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 744 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain is in the process of coming to an end. However, light to moderate rain will persist for another couple of hours so runoff continues. Widespread road flooding is expected. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Several towns are reporting that roads are impassible, especially in the Brunswick, Topsham area. Stay off the roads until the water drains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewiston, Auburn, Brunswick, Topsham, Bath, Damariscotta, Wiscasset, Topsham, Freeport, Bristol, and Georgetown. Additional rainfall amounts of a half inch are possible in the warned area.
