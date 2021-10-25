CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Martinsville by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 18:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Martinsville THE TORNADO...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1230 PM EDT /1130 AM CDT/. Target Area: Defiance The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. Tiffin River At Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio...Michigan Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 9.4 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs on DeKalb County Road 42 about 3 miles northeast of Newville. Considerable agricultural and low land flooding occurs along the St. Joseph River to the Cedarville Reservoir. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 04/23/1947.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freezing Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 06:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-31 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills which includes the I-80 summit and eastern foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and icy roadways, especially bridges.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Androscoggin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Androscoggin The National Weather Service in Gray has extended the * Flood Warning for Southern Lincoln County in south central Maine Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Southeastern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine East Central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 744 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain is in the process of coming to an end. However, light to moderate rain will persist for another couple of hours so runoff continues. Widespread road flooding is expected. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Several towns are reporting that roads are impassible, especially in the Brunswick, Topsham area. Stay off the roads until the water drains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewiston, Auburn, Brunswick, Topsham, Bath, Damariscotta, Wiscasset, Topsham, Freeport, Bristol, and Georgetown. Additional rainfall amounts of a half inch are possible in the warned area.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Androscoggin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Androscoggin The National Weather Service in Gray has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southern Kennebec County in south central Maine Knox County in south central Maine Lincoln County in south central Maine Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Waldo County in south central Maine Southeastern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine East Central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 750 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain is in the process of coming to an end. However, light to moderate rain will persist for another couple of hours so runoff continues. Widespread road flooding is expected. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Several towns are reporting that roads are impassible, especially in the Brunswick, Topsham area. Stay off the roads until the water drains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewiston, Auburn, Brunswick, Augusta, Bath, Rockland, Belfast, Gardiner, Camden, and Damariscotta. Additional rainfall amounts of less than 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 04:16:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/gyx this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Gray ME has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Hampshire Saco River At Conway affecting Carroll County. The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Warning for the Saco River At Conway. * Until late tonight. * At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 9.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Water starts to enter Beach and Eastern Slope camping area in Conway. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water starts to enter Transvale Acres in Conway. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Water rises up to 1 feet deep in Beach and Eastern Slope camping areas. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, In Transvale Acres, Moat Brook Bridge and the lower part of E. Road flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flood waters 1 to 2 feet deep in sections of Beach and Eastern Slope Camping areas. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood waters 2 to 3 feet deep at Beach and Eastern Slope camping areas. One third of Saco River Camping area floods to a depth of 6 to 18 inches.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Belknap, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 08:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll The National Weather Service in Gray has extended the * Flood Warning for Southwestern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Cumberland County in southwestern Maine York County in southwestern Maine South Central Oxford County in western Maine Southeastern Belknap County in central New Hampshire Eastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Strafford County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire Northeastern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until noon EDT. * At 816 AM EDT, Local law enforcement and weather spotters indicate several roads remaining impassible. This will be the case until the rainfall runoff ends. Small streams may overflow their banks. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Derry, Rochester, South Portland, Auburn, Biddeford, Portsmouth, Westbrook, Hampton, and Durham, Saco, and Old Orchard Beach. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain has fallen.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 05:55:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-31 11:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound THE SMALL STREAMS FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM AKDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND ZONE At 555 AM AKDT, river forecasts continue to indicate water levels in area rivers and streams are expected to reach minor flood stage due to the combination of rain that fell Saturday and additional rainfall expected through Sunday. Anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain has fallen since Saturday morning. An additional 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is expected through Sunday. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bear Lake, Seward, Lowell Point, Exit Glacier, Primrose Campground, Crown Point and Kenai Lake. The combination of heavy rainfall and gravel and sediment washing into creeks may cause water levels in area rivers and streams to rise above bankfull. Please stay tuned to weather.gov/Anchorage, NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations, Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 05:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-31 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations; Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Freezing Drizzle Possible This Morning across Natrona and southern Johnson Counties This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of freezing drizzle and light snow may cause slick travel, mainly across bridges and overpasses. * WHERE...Natrona County and southern Johnson County, including along Interstate 25 from Kaycee to Casper. * WHEN...Through 10 am this morning.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Martinsville#Tornado Warning#Severe Thunderstorm Watch
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Casper Mountain, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 05:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-31 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Casper Mountain; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Light snow Sunday Across the Central mountains today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Light snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, and Casper Mountain. * WHEN...This afternoon into tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be difficult across South Pass due to slick or snow covered roads.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until early Monday morning. * At 915 AM EDT Sunday, the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 8.1 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, the back yards of several homes on Tom Goethe Road flood.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Marshall; Putnam The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. Illinois River at Henry affecting Marshall and Putnam Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Henry. * Until Thursday morning. * At 10:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 23.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Water begins to affect the marina in Henry along with minor flooding of land adjacent to the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Henry 23.0 22.9 Sun 10 am CD 23.4 23.4 23.1
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-31 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Areas of poor visibility will create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting to 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow over Steese Highway Summits. * WHERE...Steese Highway Summits. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-010200- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0083.000000T0000Z-211102T0200Z/ /PINN4.1.ER.211027T2037Z.211028T2145Z.211102T0000Z.NO/ 952 AM EDT Sun Oct 31 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Sunday was 19.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.2 feet on 06/16/1998. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Pine Brook...Minor flooding is forecast. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 am) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Stg Time Date Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 19.1 Sun 9 am 19.1 18.8 19.2 8pm 10/31
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 415 AM CDT late tonight. Target Area: Newton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Iroquois River at Iroquois affecting Newton and Iroquois Counties. Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County. For the Iroquois River...including Rensselaer, Foresman, Iroquois, Chebanse...elevated river levels are forecast. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for Iroquois River from Near US-41 downstream to confluence with Sugar Creek at Watseka, including the Iroquois gauge. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.9 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Agricultural areas near the river begin to flood.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until early Monday morning. * At 915 AM EDT Sunday, the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 8.1 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, the back yards of several homes on Tom Goethe Road flood.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:28:00 Expires: 2021-11-01 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of north central and northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Piatt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Piatt The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Sangamon River at Monticello affecting Piatt County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sangamon River at Monticello. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Sunday was 13.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.0 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flooding of agricultural areas begins. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Sangamon River Monticello 13.0 13.3 Sun 10 am CD 13.0 12.5 11.9
PIATT COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 08:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 46 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 10:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.9 feet by the beginning of this work week. It will then fall below flood stage the end of this week.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-01 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Blowing snow with low visibility expected in passes. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Brooks Range from the Dalton Highway west. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy