Presidential Election

Critical week for President Biden’s multi-trillion dollar spending plans

NBC News
 5 days ago

President Biden's reduced social spending plan is expected to include four...

www.nbcnews.com

Washington Examiner

Biden reaches new lows as he cedes leadership to far Left

Few days better encapsulate the empty rhetoric and cowardly leadership of President Joe Biden than this past Thursday. The morning started with purportedly huge news from the White House: Democrats had reached a deal on a $1.75 trillion spending plan. Votes on the separate bipartisan infrastructure bill, currently being held hostage by the House Progressive Caucus, were scheduled in the House. Biden was heading to Capitol Hill to close the deal. He had gotten a huge win before his trip to Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Paid Family Leave#Multi#Democrats
bainbridgereview.com

Biden plan would hurt seniors

President Biden’s plan to build America back better is more costly than most everyone anticipated. The budget reconciliation bill stuck in the House is perhaps the most expensive single piece of legislation in history. Even a few members of his own party are uncomfortable voting for it. According to some...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s sprawling social spending and climate package has been slimmed down into a still-massive $1.75 trillion plan that he and top congressional Democrats are attempting to wrestle through after months of negotiations. Snipped from that proposal are a number of key priorities for Democrats, including an attempt to create the first […] The post What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Why taxing US billionaires’ wealth – as Biden tried to do – will never work

The speed with which a tax on billionaires came and went as a means to pay for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda shows why it’s so hard to tax wealth in the U.S. Democrats unveiled their proposal on Oct. 27, 2021, and it was nixed that same day, replaced with a surcharge on millionaire incomes. The idea of taxing the richest Americans’ fortunes has been batted around for some time, and perhaps with good reason from a tax perspective. The total wealth of U.S. billionaires soared by US$1.8 trillion during the COVID-19 pandemic as of mid-August. And recent reporting has found...
INCOME TAX
NBC News

Ahmed TwaijU.N. climate summit highlights Biden's broken promises on ending support for fossil fuels

This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is being hailed as the world’s “best last chance” for collective climate action. As the gathering kicks off Sunday, the world is turning to the U.S. for leadership at a time of global crisis. But throughout his presidency, President Joe Biden has not only failed to live up to his campaign pledges on climate change and environmental justice, but has often implemented policies to the contrary. It is not enough that Democrats finally agreed on a framework climate deal Thursday; Biden’s string of pro-fossil fuel policies must also end.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Republican-led states ramp up legal challenges to Biden's vaccine mandate

A growing number of GOP-led states are challenging President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors that's slated to take effect in the coming weeks. A coalition of 10 states filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking the block the rule, with Texas filing a separate suit. The legal challenges come a day after Florida filed a similar lawsuit.
PUBLIC HEALTH

