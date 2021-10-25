Allisen Corpuz: "It's nice to see red numbers"

Sometimes it’s the quietest players that make the most noise and former University of Southern California Trojan Allisen Corpuz (Honolulu, Hawaii) is a case study in that fact. At the 41st Curtis Cup played at Conwy Golf Club in Wales in August, the 23-year-old went 3-0-0, an undefeated record that helped...
Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
Florida got stomped by No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s rivalry game in Jacksonville, losing 34-7. That’s a rough look for the Gators, but things got worse in the opinion of many Florida fans in the aftermath of the defeat. Win or lose, players often remain on the field for the...
On the schedule, it’s just an exhibition game. But make no mistake … this one means a lot more than a tally in the win column would. Point Loma Nazarene University, a Division 2 school, hosted D-1 Pepperdine on Saturday night and didn’t just beat the Waves. They ran ‘em out of the gym in an impressive 77-50 win.
Ohio State is set to welcome more than three dozen elite recruits to campus for Saturday’s game against Penn State, including numerous commitments and a handful of top targets from the current cycle. And while the atmosphere, alternate uniforms and result of the game won’t make or break any one...
Rickie Fowler returned to the spotlight Saturday in the foothills above Las Vegas with his best round in three years, a 9-under 63 that gave him a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy going into the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT. Fowler hasn't had an opportunity this good...
Boldt played for the Durham Bulls. Due to injuries and the 2020 minor-league season being called off due to the pandemic, Boldt was playing in games for the first time since the 2018 season. The second-round draft pick out of Nebraska had a solid season despite the layoff. Boldt, a...
Sometimes it’s the quietest players that make the most noise and former University of Southern California Trojan Allisen Corpuz (Honolulu, Hawaii) is a case study in that fact. At the 41st Curtis Cup played at Conwy Golf Club in Wales in August, the 23-year-old went 3-0-0, an undefeated record that helped the United States win the Cup. In college, she carded three wins and 16 top-10 finishes for USC and was a 2020 All-American, posting 16 rounds in the 60s throughout her career. Coming to LPGA Qualifying Tournament Stage II, having just turned professional following Stage I, Corpuz continued her muted tear, shooting 70-71-68-69 for a four-day total of 10 under, good enough to finish in a tie for seventh and earn a berth into LPGA Q-Series.
SEATTLE — Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Devin Kirkwood came up with a critical interception inside the final 5 minutes, and UCLA beat Washington 24-17 on Saturday night. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 131 yards and the Bruins (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) won their second straight on...
Danny Kanell ranks his top 8 teams in college football after every Saturday of action around the country. In recent weeks, Kanell hasn’t had Alabama in his top 8. But, despite being off on Saturday, the Tide made a jump in his rankings this week. Now, Alabama finds itself at...
Greg Norman, former number 1 in the world of men's golf, may soon be announced as the "commissioner" of the nascent "Superlega" of the green sponsored by a Saudi fund. This is the indiscretion concerning "The White Shark" of golf. Greg Norman, situation. Best player from 1986 to 1997, in...
Brian Morris has been capturing the moment for almost two years. He captures every moment of life with his wife Laurie and his four children. He seizes the moment when he manages to teach golf at the Ocean View Course in Devonshire, Bermuda. He will catch it in the next...
The Abilene High Eagles won for the second straight Friday and improved to 3-1 on Friday night in their Homecoming game against Odessa High. Defensively, the Eagles shut down the Bronchos running game and held them to 17 yards on the ground and forced 5 turnovers. Offensively, the Eagles controlled...
Now it's official: Greg Norman has been appointed CEO of "Liv Golf Investments", a company that has pledged $ 200 million to support ten Asian Tour events in the meantime. "This is just the beginning - the words of Australian Norman, former number 1 in the world of golf - Because the group I represent is ready to create new opportunities to develop this sport all over the world "
