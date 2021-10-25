CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Review: The Kickback Is Back! One Song at a Time.

By Jim Kopeny / Tankboy
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a couple years since we’ve heard anything new from the band, but we have some exciting news: The Kickback has started to make noise publicly again!. Currently, the group is releasing a single track of new music at a time, and after sitting with “PreshMo” and...

Third Coast Review

Review: Isolation, Grief and (What Might Be) an Agent of God Create a Stylistic, Memorable Lamb

In a film I can only describe as the most A24 of all A24 movies, the Icelandic-set Lamb tells the story of an isolated sheep farm, where husband Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guðnason) and wife Maria (Noomi Rapace, who learned Icelandic as a kid but has never used it in a film before now) live a regimented, isolated and fairly subdued life looking after their flock, planting a few crops, and occasionally overseeing the birth of lamb in their barn. One night, we hear strange sounds outside the barn that eventually make their way inside. Some people refer to this film as a horror movie, which I’m not sure I’m on board with, but it’s not without its tense and scary moments, including this one. We don’t see what makes the noise, but a few months later, a new lamb is born and something about it shocks and intrigues the farmers.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Teen Slasher There’s Someone Inside Your House Gives Audiences a Reason to Care

Staying in the wheelhouse of horror films that focus on high schoolers, Netflix’s latest horror entry is There’s Someone Inside Your House, based on Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times best-selling novel and adapted by Henry Gayden (Shazam!). With a star-making turn by Sydney Park as Makani Young, the movie concerns a small-town Nebraska community with a senior class nearing graduation and full of secrets. The class is being picked off one by one by a killer that dons a mask that looks exactly like the victim’s face, forcing them to confront their darkest secrets (being a closeted white supremacist, for example), exposing those secrets to the world, and then killing them with remarkable efficiency and maximum blood.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

One Song, Three Ways: “Hallelujah”

Written by Leonard Cohen and first released in 1984, “Hallelujah” is one of the most covered songs of all time, which makes it pretty hard to narrow down just three versions. Yet, that’s what we did for you dear reader. There are hundreds of versions known today with likely many more out in the world (one of our favorites not listed below is by Rufus Wainwright.)
MUSIC
onstageblog.com

Review: 'Songs for a New World' at Farmers Alley

It isn’t often that a curtain speech gets a standing ovation, but the patrons of Farmer’s Alley were so thrilled to be back at a live show that the gratitude was palpable. A young-ish theater company (they opened in 2008) that saw their highest level of individual giving ever during the pandemic, Farmer’s Alley welcomed its audience back with “Songs for a New World,” a four-person musical by Jason Robert Brown directed by Jerry Dixon.
THEATER & DANCE
Third Coast Review

Review: Steel Assault Is a Fun Throwback

Steel Assault is a 2D action platformer in the old school run and gun style. Think games like Contra, though Steel Assault does away with guns and gives you a whip and a zip line. In Steel Assault you play as Taro Takahashi, a one man army on a mission of revenge. Your goal is to wipe out an evil dictator, and to do so, you’ll need to fight through his army over several chapters of explosive side scrolling action.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Beach Fossil and Wild Nothing Put on a Wonderful Spectacle at Thalia Hall

Following the 10-year anniversary of both Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing’s debut albums Beach Fossils & Gemini, they announced a heaping tour together that naturally got music fans exhilarated. Of course like every other tour in 2020, it got postponed, however it was certainly worth the wait. The two indie rock staples stopped by Thalia Hall for two captivating nights last week, along with singer songwriter Hannah Jadagu.
MUSIC
theplaystationbrahs.com

Song In The Smoke – The Review

Survival. When you hear the word what comes to mind. Would it be just seeing how well you could last out in the wilderness or maybe if there was a natural disaster? What precautions you would take to make sure you could last as long as possible? Some would try and plan ahead while others may and do whatever they could at the spur of the moment to make sure that survival was the number one priority. But does developer 17-Bit show us what it’s like to survive the wild? Let’s find out more with Song in the Smoke for PCVR and PlayStation VR.
VIDEO GAMES
essexnewsdaily.com

Be welcomed back to the theater with the splendid ‘Songs for a New World’

This slideshow requires JavaScript. MILLBURN, NJ — “The Paper Mill is back!” These words from the producing artistic director of the Paper Mill Playhouse, Mark S. Hoebee, were music to our ears as a new season began on Sunday night, Oct. 17 — the theater’s first opening night in 616 days. It was a moment filled with emotion and not to be forgotten; the thunderous applause after his words said it all. We stood in line to get in, as we usually do — but this time, instead of just showing tickets, we also presented our proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result and photo ID. And everyone seemed more than happy to do it. On opening night there is always a festive atmosphere, but this time it was opening night on steroids. You could feel the joy in everyone’s hearts to be back in the theater, and it felt like the world might finally be returning to some degree of normalcy. Maybe a new normal, with everyone all masked up, but a kind of normal nonetheless. Going to a show! It is always a privilege, but none of us could have ever imagined what a grand privilege it is prior to the pandemic. Let’s hope we never take these moments for granted again.
MILLBURN, NJ
Third Coast Review

Review: Aoife O’Donovan Enchants at Old Town School of Folk Music

Aoife O’Donovan is special. It’s easy to say that about many musicians, especially ones we hold dear, but there is something about O’Donovan that can’t be denied. Whether it be her easy demeanor or her effervescent writing, unique among her Americana peers, O’Donovan can always be trusted to provide an unforgettable show. On the last night of her 2021 tour, she appeared at the Old Town School of Folk Music, a venue known for its intimate room and eclectic roster. Like Evanston Space, there’s not a bad seat in the room—though I was all the way in back, it was still an ideal vantage point.
CHICAGO, IL
indianapublicmedia.org

One Voice: The Songs We Share

Our musical pasts create our shared musical future. American Roots explores the many cultures and traditions across our country that came together to create what we know as American popular music. Indigenous music, folk, spirituals and more, this episode celebrates this uniquely American music and how it has transcended across all boundaries.
MUSIC
Third Coast Review

Review: Poetry Collection Darkness on the Face of the Deep Takes Risks with Emotional Depths

In Darkness on the Face of the Deep, Third Coast Review writer Patrick T. Reardon’s poems grapple with the depths—ours. His poems take us on Job’s journey. There are writers who risk such paths: Franz Wright, Rilke, Mary Karr, and Patrick Kavanaugh, for example. But few dare such vulnerability for fear of getting lost in wrestling with their own inner doubts and demons. In short, Reardon goes there.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s As You Like It Combines the Bard and the Beatles to Surprising, Engaging Results

Over the centuries, Shakespeare has been adapted in countless ways. It’s the appeal of his work, after all: universal in its appeal, timeless in its messages, and just as entertaining today as it was 400 years ago. In all the ways his work has been adapted, however, I’m fairly certain you’ve never seen anything quite like Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s latest take: the Bard meets the Beatles. On now through November 21 and conceived, adapted and directed by Daryl Cloran, this version of As You Like It, one of Shakespeare’s most winning love stories, is reimagined to interject classic Beatles songs that, I must admit, fit surprisingly well as Rosalind, Orlando, Celia, Oliver and their entourages fall in and out of love, pretend to be other people and abscond to the forest when banished by the Duke.
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MUSIC
Variety

The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel Offers ‘Living Proof’ of Rock’s Relevance

“They say that rock ‘n’ roll is here to stay… but where?” asked Max Arloft, the music critic played by Jeff Goldblum in “Between the Lines,” Joan Micklin Silver’s 1977 film about an alternative newspaper in Boston. “Certainly not at my place, it’s too small.” Rock is making its bid for yet another revival, as leader Adam Granduciel and his band the War on Drugs prepare to return to the road to support the just-released “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” their first studio album since 2017’s “A Deeper Understanding,” which took home a Grammy for best rock album. That was the...
MUSIC
wkar.org

Premiere | One Voice: The Songs We Share

Fri. Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy the American Pops Orchestra’s celebration of uniquely American music that transcended its original genre to find a place in our collective culture. Luke Frazier, music director and conductor of American Pops Orchestra, states about the premiere of...
MUSIC
Variety

Ed Sheeran Sticks to the Formula on Familiar, Hit-Filled ‘=’: Album Review

Ed Sheeran has perfected the recipe for a mega-selling album. Simply combine inoffensive ballads with up-tempo pop songs, before seasoning with a dash of something new to feign growth — in this case, synth-pop. As with previous entries in the superstar’s arithmetic operator series (“+,” “x” and “%”), “=” is engineered to please as many people as possible. And that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Sheeran knows his way around a catchy chorus as well as anyone and the stripped-back moments are just sincere enough to tug at your heartstrings. But let’s start with the new ingredient: Sheeran’s blossoming love of...
MUSIC
