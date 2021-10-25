Review: The Kickback Is Back! One Song at a Time.

This slideshow requires JavaScript. MILLBURN, NJ — “The Paper Mill is back!” These words from the producing artistic director of the Paper Mill Playhouse, Mark S. Hoebee, were music to our ears as a new season began on Sunday night, Oct. 17 — the theater’s first opening night in 616 days. It was a moment filled with emotion and not to be forgotten; the thunderous applause after his words said it all. We stood in line to get in, as we usually do — but this time, instead of just showing tickets, we also presented our proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result and photo ID. And everyone seemed more than happy to do it. On opening night there is always a festive atmosphere, but this time it was opening night on steroids. You could feel the joy in everyone’s hearts to be back in the theater, and it felt like the world might finally be returning to some degree of normalcy. Maybe a new normal, with everyone all masked up, but a kind of normal nonetheless. Going to a show! It is always a privilege, but none of us could have ever imagined what a grand privilege it is prior to the pandemic. Let’s hope we never take these moments for granted again.

