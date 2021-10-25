Suspect pointed gun at officers before SWAT shot him, Henderson police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man shot and killed by Henderson SWAT officers last month appeared to be agitated and aimed a handgun at officers, according to a police department video briefing released on Monday.

Jose Antonio Oyuela-Palma, 49, was killed by Henderson police even though the incident occurred in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department jurisdiction.

On Sept. 21, a day in which two officer-involved shootings occurred, Henderson officers responded to the incident, taking over the scene under a mutual aid agreement with Metro.

Palma was reported in a 911 call for pointing his gun at people from his apartment balcony near E. Charleston Boulevard and Interstate 515/U.S. Highway 95.

Two Henderson SWAT officers arrived on the scene after Metro had already set up a perimeter at the Santa Fe Apartments, 3955 E. Charleston.

“The two SWAT officers that had visual surveillance of Parma discharged their service weapons simultaneously when they observed Parma take a shooting posture and begin to point the firearm at them and other perimeter officers,” according to Henderson Police Department Deputy Chief Michael Denning.

“After SWAT officers secured the residence, medical personnel entered and determined that Parma succumbed to his injuries on scene,” Denning said.

Body cam video included in the video briefing showed the moment when officers fired on Palma.

Denning said Palma told officers he wanted them to shoot him, and his behavior seemed erratic.

“Officers observed Parma to be agitated as he was talking to himself, yelling unintelligibly, placing the firearm to his head, waving his hands in the air, and pacing back and forth.”

Henderson police will continue to investigate and analyze the incident, and findings will be forwarded to chief of police.

While HPD handled the call, Metro police were on the scene of a barricade situation that ended in the shooting death of 30-year-old Trent Leach at an abandoned building in downtown Las Vegas.

