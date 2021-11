While every other singer and actor in the world is releasing tequila, Whiskey Myers are staying true to their name, announcing their own signature brand of whiskey. We’re excited to be teaming up with Treaty Oak Distilling to bring you our very own Red Handed Bourbon, a Kentucky Bourbon that we know you’ll enjoy just as much as we do. It will be available starting November 1 and we can’t wait to hear what y’all think about it! Cheers.

DRINKS ・ 16 DAYS AGO