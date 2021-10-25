Jack White Returns With New Song “Taking Me Back”

Here in the River City of Peoria, Illinois, we know all about Slash, Myles Kennedy, and the Conspirators. You see, way back a few Summers ago we brought in Slash, Myles and the crew for a show here at the Peoria Civic Center Theater. It was one magical evening, and it was a special night meeting and working with Slash and his band, crew, and managers. Fast forward to 2021, and here we are with a new album from the band. The new studio album is titled “4”, and it’s a fresh, new, innovative sound the band is very excited about. “It has a very spontaneous, fun kind of thing to it, and I love that”, says Slash of the new album. He continued, “That’s really the major difference on this record-we did it more or less live, and the mistakes are all in there. It’s the sound of the five of us just jamming together in one room.” I’m excited, aren’t you?? The opening song is titled “The River Is Rising”, check out the video! It’s good to have Slash, Myles and the band back Rockin’ some new music, Enjoy!

PEORIA, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO