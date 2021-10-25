There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Panoramic Treetop Views You’ll Find At The Longleaf Vista Recreational In Louisiana

The Kisatchie National Forest features over 600,000 acres of rugged natural landscape just waiting for you to explore. Louisiana’s only national forest is located across seven parishes in central and northern Louisiana, and home to countless trails and campsites that would make for an epic weekend for the outdoor explorer. There’s one little spot in particular that few Louisianians are aware of, and it’s a shame because it’s home to one of the most breathtaking views in the state. Trust us, you’re going to want to add this hidden gem to your bucket list.

When you arrive at the Longleaf Vista Recreation Center, your first thought may be how different it looks from everything else in Louisiana.

You won’t find any murky bayous or swamplands in this part of the state. Here, we trade out beautiful bayous for dramatic landscapes, towering pine trees, and sweeping treetop views.

There's a 1.5-mile trail that'll lead you on a beautifully scenic journey around the area.

You'll traverse through babbling brooks and meandering streams....

...and through isolating longleaf pine forest. You'll feel like you're the only one for miles.

There are plenty of picnic benches around, so pack a few snacks because you're going to want to stay here a while.

The views at the recreation center are one in a million.

If you can time your visit towards sunset, you're in for a treat.

And you very well could be!There are also restrooms, trash receptacles, and drinking water available too.We just don't get these kinds of views very often down here, and boy are they pretty!Watching the sunset over the trees in the middle of the Pelican State? Sounds like the perfect evening to us. You can even bring a tent and set up camp for the night if you're so moved by the scenery that you'd like to spend a night surrounded by it!

Have you ever visited the Longleaf Vista Recreational Center or hiked the nearby nature trail? Let us know in the comments below!

