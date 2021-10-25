Deputies arrest two for illegal drug possession, reckless driving near Carpinteria

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men for being in possession of illegal drugs after a reckless vehicle stop near Carpinteria.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.

Deputies said they received reports that a vehicle had been driving erratically on the southbound 101 freeway through the Carpinteria area.

Deputies responded to the call and tracked down the vehicle just north of La Conchita where they pulled it over.

Deputies contacted the driver who was identified as a 54-year-old man from Castaic and his passenger, a 30-year-old man from Newhall.

The contact resulted in a search of the vehicle where deputies reported finding about 9.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 1.3 grams of heroin, 288 grams of methamphetamine, 9 grams of cocaine and one M30 fentanyl pill along with an open container of cannabis, an open container of alcohol, a used pipe with residue, baggies and a scale.

Deputies arrested the Castaic man at the scene for reckless driving, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sales and transportation of narcotics for sales.

The Newhall man was arrested on all the same drug charges.

Both men were booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail where they were later released with a citation on the state's Zero Bail order.

