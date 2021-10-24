CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarleton sweeps Dixie State in gutsy effort, earns third win in its last four tries

Cover picture for the articleABILENE – In a match that featured 30 ties, 13 lead changes and an instant classic of a second set, Tarleton came away with a gritty sweep of Dixie State on Saturday in set scores of 25-16, 36-34 and 25-23. The straight set win was Tarleton’s fourth sweep of the fall....

