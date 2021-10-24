Tarleton sweeps Dixie State in gutsy effort, earns third win in its last four tries

ABIlENE, Texas — The Wildcats saw some of their first new WAC competition of the season when they hosted Dixie State Friday night in the Teague Center. The team had three players notch double-doubles, including a 20-kill, 20-dig night for Lindsey Toney, but it wasn't enough as Dixie State came from behind for a five-set victory. ACU stormed out to a 25-13 win in the first set behind a .295 team hitting percentage. The Trailblazers found their stride in set two, but the Wildcats held on for a 25-23 win and a 2-0 set lead. Dixie State used an 11-0 run in set three to erase a four-point deficit and take the lead for good, earning a 25-20 win. With the momentum in their favor, DSU was able to hold on to win the final two sets to take the 3-2 win.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO