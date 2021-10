WILLIAMSPORT — A Williamsport mother accused of killing her 5-month-old daughter is questioning how she can be charged with homicide when the cause of death is unknown. That was one of the issues raised Friday at a pre-trial hearing on behalf of Corrie Shanikah Cowlay-Saunders, 23, by defense attorney Donald Martino.

