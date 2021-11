SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Centers for Disease Control is expanding booster shot eligibility to include the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. “The only vaccine that was approved for a booster was Pfizer and there was still a lot of people who were vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, so a lot of folks have been asking that question, you know, ‘what about me’. So by having this booster approved for the various vaccines it now opens up many more options for folks who are seeking a booster shot,” says Chatham County Health Advisor, Dr. Chris Rustin.

