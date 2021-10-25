CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

City Calendar

cityofvallejo.net
 5 days ago

Agendas can be viewed on the City...

cityofvallejo.net

drydenwire.com

Senator Bewley: A New Low

MADISON, WI -- (Press Release) -- Yesterday, Republicans from Racine to Madison and beyond made baseless claims that the Wisconsin Elections Commission broke election law in nursing homes, called for resignations and threatened legal action. In response Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley released the following statement:. “First and foremost, members...
MADISON, WI
CBS Denver

Affordable Housing Ballot Measures Could Impact Colorado Mountain Communities

(CBS4)– With 2021’s Election Day right around the corner, towns across Colorado’s high country have made it clear: affordable housing is a top priority. “‘Where am I going to live? I just got kicked out of my house’ — I constantly hear this for a myriad of reasons, but that’s where we’re at. We’re in a crisis, we really are in a crisis,” said Dave Chapin, Mayor of the Town of Vail. (credit: CBS) Chapin says the tourists have flooded Vail while the employees are leaving. A ballot measure this November would increase the sales tax rate by .5% (personal groceries excluded), bringing...
COLORADO STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Board authorizes one-time payment for active employees

The Board of Education yesterday authorized Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) to provide a one-time $1,000 payment in two installments to active employees. Eligible employees include those covered by both the Education Association of Charles County (EACC) contract, as well as employees covered by the school system’s contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). Also receiving the payment are CCPS food and nutrition workers and teacher substitutes serving in an official long-term substitute teacher assignment. Temporary employees and daily substitutes are not eligible for the payment.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Commissioners Letter Regarding School Bus Transportation Employee Protest

Dear Dr. Curry: As you are no doubt aware, escalation between the Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS), the Calvert County bus transportation contractors and their employees continues. Our office continues to receive calls about the unavailability of student transportation to and from school, the lack of response to the bus contractor employees and the impact that this situation will have on Calvert County students and their families. Calvert County Government has no control over the employment […] The post Calvert County Commissioners Letter Regarding School Bus Transportation Employee Protest appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Work is Underway to build 2,500 New Homes in the Town of Trappe

TRAPPE, Md. - WORK IS UNDERWAY TO BUILD 2,500 NEW HOMES IN ONE PART OF TALBOT COUNTY and PEOPLE have THERE HAVE MIXED FEELINGS ABOUT this new addition. THIS PROJECT IN Trappe HAS BEEN IN THE WORKS SINCE 2006. SOME PEOPLE in the AREa are LOOKING FORWARD TO THE DEVELOPMENT BRINGING MORE OPPORTUNITIES. However, OTHERS - NOT SO MUCH.
TRAPPE, MD
News Break
Politics
adcogov.org

Raymond Gonzales Resigns as Adams County Manager

Raymond Gonzales has resigned his position as Adams County Manager, effective Nov. 30, 2021. Gonzales has taken a position as President of Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation (MDEDC) and Executive Vice President of Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. He will remain with Adams County through November 2021 and will start his position with MDEDC Dec. 1, 2021.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Schools adjusts 2021-2022 calendar to help teachers

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — School officials in the Star City decided to modify the academic calendar for 2021-2022 in order to give teachers more time for planning and/or professional development. According to Roanoke City Public Schools, the adjusted calendar will give educators at least one full day a month —...
ROANOKE, VA

