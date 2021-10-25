City Calendar

(CBS4)– With 2021’s Election Day right around the corner, towns across Colorado’s high country have made it clear: affordable housing is a top priority. “‘Where am I going to live? I just got kicked out of my house’ — I constantly hear this for a myriad of reasons, but that’s where we’re at. We’re in a crisis, we really are in a crisis,” said Dave Chapin, Mayor of the Town of Vail. (credit: CBS) Chapin says the tourists have flooded Vail while the employees are leaving. A ballot measure this November would increase the sales tax rate by .5% (personal groceries excluded), bringing...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO