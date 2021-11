💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Amy Hartranft has always been a hard cider fan. At first, she gravitated toward sugary, mainstream options like Woodchuck and Strongbow — for many years, the only options available in most of the U.S. As her tastes developed, Hartranft realized these overly sweet drinks also left her with terrible hangovers. And so began her quest for a dry hard cider.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO