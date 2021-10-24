CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dune’ Opens at $40.1M

By Entertainment News
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDune posted the best opening day for a simultaneous Warner Bros....

vermilioncountyfirst.com

hotnewhiphop.com

"Dune" Draws $40 Million At Box Office Keeping Sequel Hopes Alive

Despite releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, Denis Villeneuve's Dune drew $40.1 million at the box office in its opening weekend, keeping hope for a sequel alive. The sci-fi epic is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary 1965 book of the same name. “This was a tremendous result...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Dune Sequel Is Happening, but Will Zendaya Be in It? Here's the Deal

Dune, the latest sci-fi hit at the box office, has an incredible plot that already has fans eager for details about the sequel, Dune: Part 2. The cast is packed with incredible actors like Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Javier Bardem. Still, a large amount of the excitement around the film focused on superstar talent Zendaya. After fans realized she only gets approximately seven minutes of screen time in the film's entirety, those who are obsessed with her (aka me — like, seriously obsessed) were left wondering: Will she be in the sequel? And if so, what type of role will she have?
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
southernillinoisnow.com

‘Dune’ debuts to box office-topping $40.1 million

Dune, Denis Villenueve’s sci-fi epic starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, topped the box office on its opening weekend, grabbing an estimated $40.1 million. The film, also available to stream on HBO Max, was predicted to make somewhere between $30-$35 million. Dune, which...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Joe Mertens

"Dune" Projected For $30-35 Million Dollar U.S. Opening

Poster for the upcoming sci-fi blockbusterhttps://turkcealtyazi.org/mov/1160419/dune.html?__cf_chl_managed_tk__=pmd_eYGYCesjhpON8BphRir1RzfWGx. The upcoming sci-fi blockbuster "Dune" is releasing in the United States and Canada this week to a projected $30-35 million dollar opening. The film has already grossed over $100 million overseas and hopes to make at least $300 million worldwide if chances for a sequel are to stay alive.
mynews13.com

'Dune' opens atop box office with $40M

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — "Dune" opened with $40 million to lead all films at the box office this weekend, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The science fiction epic — a remake of a 1984 film — beat out last week's top-grossing film, "Halloween Kills," which took in $14.5 million Friday through Sunday at theaters in the United States and Canada, Comscore reported.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Box Office: 'Dune' Voyaging to a $33 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

North American audiences are seeing the spice flow on the big screen. Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Dune” is expected to open at the top of the domestic box office, targeting a $33 million opening weekend haul. Other industry projections have the film opening as highly $39.1 million. The studios’ adaptation...
MOVIES
abc17news.com

‘Dune’ caps off solid month for movie theaters with strong opening

“Dune” — the science fiction epic from Warner Bros. — took in an estimated $40.1 million at the North American box office this weekend. The total exceeded expectations that had the film earning about $30 million. It was also the largest opening for Warner Bros. this year and capped off a solid month for the movie theater industry.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Box Office: 'Dune' Opens Strong With $5.1 Million in Thursday Previews

“Dune,” an ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert’s famously unadaptable sci-fi epic, opened to a lordly $5.1 million in Thursday previews. The film will unspool across 4,100 theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday and is projected to generate $30 million to $40 million in its first three days of release. “Dune” centers on a group of aristocratic families who are vying for control of a desert planet that contains a natural resource, dubbed “spice,” of enormous value.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Worms Its Way to Strong $40.1M Opening Despite HBO Max Play

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s Dune wormed its way to a strong $40.1 million opening at the domestic box office despite facing competition from a dual release in the home. The Legendary and Warner Bros. sci-fi epic opened simultaneously in 4,125 theaters across North America and on streamer HBO Max, a hybrid practice being used for all 2021 Warner movies because of the pandemic. Dune scored the best domestic opening of any such theatrical/HBO Max release to date, besting Godzilla vs. Kong ($31.7 million).
MOVIES
Gephardt Daily

‘Dune’ tops the North American box office with $40.1M

Oct. 24 (UPI) — The sci-fi -drama “Dune” — starring Timothee Chalament, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Jason Momoa — is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $40.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is “Halloween Kills” with $14.5 million, followed by...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Dune Presales Are 'Squashing' Both Marvel And James Bond Ahead Of Opening Weekend

Dune is, without question, one of the most popular science fiction novels ever written. That being said, it’s been a big open question as to whether or not the upcoming film adaptation was really going to blow away the box office. But based on early ticket sales, it looks like this weekend could be huge, as Dune’s pre-sales are apparently out-pacing most other recent blockbusters, including both recent Marvel movies and James Bond.
MOVIES
CNET

Dune becomes Warner Bros. biggest opening of the pandemic

The box office numbers are in for Denis Villeneuve's Dune. Released in US theaters on Oct. 21, the sci-fi epic scored a milestone opening box office of $40.1 million. This makes Dune Warner Bros.' biggest three-day box office since it launched its simultaneous release strategy with HBO Max. It sails past previous record holder Godzilla vs. Kong's $31 million opening at the end of March.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Dune Stands Strong With High HBO Max Opening Weekend Viewership

Dune had a solid opening weekend at the box office bringing in $40.1 million domestically. Though alongside that, Dune also was a hit at home for many people as it beat the opening weekend streaming numbers for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and In the Heights on HBO Max. Dune was watched by 1.9 million households during its first weekend starting from Thursday night to Sunday.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

'Dune' Leads Weekend US Box Office With $40.1M: What You Need To Know

Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic "Dune" topped the U.S. weekend box office with $40.1 million in ticket sales. However, the film’s commercial success was also a case of whether the proverbial glass was half-full or half-empty. What Happened: On the plus side, “Dune” was the highest grossing 2021 release for AT&T’s...
MOVIES

