Fargo, ND

COVID-19 Wave Overwhelms Rural Hospitals Short on ICU Beds

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The case of a rural Minnesota man who waited two days for an ICU bed and later died is among several examples that have frustrated officials in rural...

