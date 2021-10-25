COVID-19 Wave Overwhelms Rural Hospitals Short on ICU Beds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The case of a rural Minnesota man who waited two days for an ICU bed and later died is among several examples that have frustrated officials in rural...kdhlradio.com
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The case of a rural Minnesota man who waited two days for an ICU bed and later died is among several examples that have frustrated officials in rural...kdhlradio.com
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0