Top 10 Creepiest Clowns in Videogames

Hyrule is filled to the brim with lovable, favorite characters and charming races like the Zora and Koroks. But among all of these cheerful citizens of Hyrule, and even apart from the villains (shout out to Ghirahim), there are some sinister characters running amok. One in particular who never fails to give me the creeps is the Poe Collector from Ocarina of Time. Apart from his devious appearance, cryptic business, and even suggestive dialogue (when he comments on Link’s handsome face), what freaks me out the most is the implied idea that the Poe Collector was once the royal guard who stood in the Guard House in Castle Town 7 years earlier! If you speak to that guard as a child, he will mention that he wishes there were more troubles in the world, and how studying ghosts is a hobby of his. And later on as an adult, the Poe Collector resides in the same place he once stood.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO