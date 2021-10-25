Police: Suspects La Porte drug dealers get time out from Operation Playpen

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Oct. 20, 1:46 p.m.: The Suburban Middlesex County Drug Task Force had a man under surveillance for suspected dealing narcotics. On Oct. 20, the task force followed the suspect to Waltham where they observed what they believed to be a drug deal with another man. They followed the suspect and he pulled over on Main Street near Chestnut Street. Plain clothed detectives approached the man in his car. During the investigation they found he had 17 individually wrapped baggies of what police suspect is cocaine. They also found a digital scale with what appeared to be cocaine residue on it, an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, and glassine plastic baggies that are often used in the sale of narcotics. The man, Harold Miller, 55, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of possession to distribute a Class B substance — cocaine.

