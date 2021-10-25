CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police: Suspects La Porte drug dealers get time out from Operation Playpen

By STAFF REPORTS
lpheralddispatch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa PORTE — A drug investigation into narcotics sales in La Porte, nicknamed Project Playpen, left...

www.lpheralddispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdac.com

Area Drug Dealer Nabbed

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Drug Task Force halted a Philadelphia-Lancaster drug operation with the arrest of a man on October 8. After receiving information that the suspect was selling cocaine and residing in Lancaster City, detectives arrested 38-year-old Larry Mills of Philadelphia after a traffic stop on Stone Mill Road in Manor Township. Mills was operating a white Jeep Cherokee and found to be in possession of about 18 grams of cocaine, 32 bags of fentanyl, 10 grams of marijuana, a digital gram scale, $1,600, and 11 suboxone films. After originally cooperating with officers, Mills began to resist arrest and bit a Manor Township Police officer on the wrist. Mills was tased and taken into custody. Both the police officer and Mills were evaluated and released from a local hospital. Mills is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count each of aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. Mills was arraigned and remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.
LANCASTER, PA
JC Post

Police catch suspect in Kan. drug deal shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, police were working a call in the 1700 block of SW Clay in Topeka when they saw a disturbance in the 1800 block of SW Clay, according to Police Lt. Kelvin Johnson.
KANSAS STATE
hannapub.com

State Police arrest two suspects on drug dealing charges

Louisiana State Police arrested a Monroe man and a Tennessee on several drug charges including possession of cocaine with intent to distribute last week after authorities stopped the suspects' vehicle on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Jalyn Coy Thompson, 20, of 1415 Arbor Knoll...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAND TV

Police: 4 drug dealers arrested in Effingham busts

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Four suspected drug dealers are behind bars after Effingham search warrants led to the seizure of drugs, police said. The first warrant was served on Aug. 17 at a residence in the 600 block of W. Lawrence Ave. Authorities said they discovered multiple fentanyl capsules, along with a handgun, scales, bags and cannabis plants. They arrested 30-year-old Zachary T. Hodgkin and 28-year-old Alicia M. Kessler, both of Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drug Dealers#Playpen#La Porte
Mesquite Local News

Mesquite Police Detectives Arrest Drug Dealer

On October 18th at approximately 8:30 p.m., Mesquite Police Detectives concluded an ongoing investigation involving a drug dealer who made multiple sales of dangerous crystal methamphetamines from various locations within Mesquite. Detectives were able to safely take the suspect into custody following a traffic stop on his vehicle. A highly...
MESQUITE, NV
Watertown News

Police Log: Drug Task Force Arrests Dealer, Jewelry Stolen from Gym

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Oct. 20, 1:46 p.m.: The Suburban Middlesex County Drug Task Force had a man under surveillance for suspected dealing narcotics. On Oct. 20, the task force followed the suspect to Waltham where they observed what they believed to be a drug deal with another man. They followed the suspect and he pulled over on Main Street near Chestnut Street. Plain clothed detectives approached the man in his car. During the investigation they found he had 17 individually wrapped baggies of what police suspect is cocaine. They also found a digital scale with what appeared to be cocaine residue on it, an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, and glassine plastic baggies that are often used in the sale of narcotics. The man, Harold Miller, 55, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of possession to distribute a Class B substance — cocaine.
WATERTOWN, MA
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

“Operation Worldwide” Lead to the Arrest of 11 Suspects in Salem Drug Ring

A 10-month long investigation into an alleged drug ring in Salem named “Operation Worldwide” lead to the arrest of 11 people, the state attorney general, Andrew Bruck’s office announced Friday. “Operation Worldwide” was the collaboration of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Division of Criminal Justice Gangs & Organized Crime...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
buckinghamshirelive.com

High Wycombe drug dealers caught after Thames Valley Police stop car

Two men have been sentenced following drug offences committed in High Wycombe. Mohammed Khan, a 21-year old man of Roundwood Road, was found to be hiding eight wraps of class A drugs in his underwear. He was searched after police pulled over his vehicle on London Road on March 23,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Report Annapolis

Two Baltimore Correctional Officers Plead Guilty to a Racketeering Conspiracy

Two Correctional Officers, Darren Parker, age 45, of Baltimore, and Talaia Youngblood, age 35, of Randallstown, Maryland, have pleaded guilty to their roles in a racketeering conspiracy at the Chesapeake Detention Facility (CDF), in Baltimore, admitting that they accepted bribes to smuggle contraband, including narcotics, tobacco, and cell phones, into the jail. Parker entered his guilty plea yesterday and Youngblood pleaded guilty on October 13, 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
San Angelo LIVE!

Secret Agent Operation Leads to Arrest of More Than 100 Dark Web Drug Dealers

WASHINGTON D.C. –– On Tuesday morning the Department of Justice announced an international collaboration that led to the arrest of more than one hundred Darknet drug traffickers in an unprecedented operation dubbed Dark HunTor. Earlier this year, international agencies collaborated to take down DarkMarket –– the world's largest illegal marketplace on the dark web. Vendors on the marketplace traded drugs, sold counterfeit money, stolen or counterfeit credit card details, anonymous SIM cards, and malware. "We are here today to expose those who seek the shadows of the internet to peddle killer…
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Police: Dealer sold to teens

A 20-year-old Van Nuys man has been arrested on suspicion of selling e-cigarettes and THC-laced vape pens to local minors using the internet. Police say Armen Kalents sold the products to individuals under the age of 18 that he had connected with on social media. He was arrested Oct. 8....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Gazette

Police dog sniffs out suspect in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs police arrested a man wanted on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic violence and motor vehicle theft after a police dog sniffed out the suspect in a field on the west side of the city Thursday morning, police said. Officers initially responded to the 1400 block of Farnham Point around...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Winchester Star

Shorter sentence sought for drug dealer

WINCHESTER — Thirteen years imprisonment for selling $40 worth of imitation heroin to a police informant doesn't add up. That's part of the argument defense attorney David A. Downes is making on behalf of his client, Jordan Mitchell Derry, who was convicted by a jury on July 13. Downes contends the jury's sentencing recommendation is unfair to Derry and taxpayers.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes murder charge for drug dealer

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says it will terminate in December its contract with the Elbert County School District: that means the sheriff’s office in Elberton will no longer be sending its deputies to work as school resource officers. It will be jail without bail for a woman arrested on...
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
Yankton Daily Press

Drug suspect police linked to Breonna Taylor enters plea

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A convicted drug dealer who was a target of the police raids that brought officers to Breonna Taylor's home has been offered probation for a long list of drug crimes. Louisville police secured a slew of no-knock warrants on the night of March 13, 2020, aimed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
BBC

Cumbria Police sorry for black drug dealer image in appeal leaflet

A police force has apologised after using an image of a black person dealing drugs in an anti-drugs leaflet. Cumbria Constabulary said it accepted it used a poor choice of image in the leaflet, which appealed for information about crimes. Campaigning organisation Anti Racist Cumbria said the image perpetuated "racist...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
abc57.com

Non-complaint offenders arrested in La Porte County Operation Candy Corn

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Three non-compliant offenders were arrested as part of a sex offender compliancy check dubbed Operation Candy Corn, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced. On October 25, 47-year-old Rodney A. Wood and 27-year-old Zhavaun P. Savado were arrested by the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team. An...
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy