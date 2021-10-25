CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams trade inside linebacker Kenny Young to Broncos for draft pick

By GARY KLEIN
Bradenton Herald
 6 days ago

The Rams on Monday traded inside linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos for a 2024 sixth-round pick, the Rams announced. Young, 26, made seven tackles, sacked Jared Goff and also...

NFL

