Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley nominated for Player of the Week

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley on Monday was among the players nominated for the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, the league announced.

The award went to Charlotte Hornets guard Miles Bridges. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named the Western Conference Player of the Week. It is the first time Bridges won. Curry has been recognized 17 times in his career.

Mobley averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, three assists, 2.3 blocked shots and 1.7 steals last week with the Cavaliers. On Wednesday, he became the second player to record at least 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in a debut game.

Mobley, through his first three games, has dazzled on both ends of the court and has looked to be perhaps the top rookie. He even registered his first career double-double on Saturday with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Earning a Player of the Week nomination in his first three games is quite an accomplishment, even if he didn’t win. Rookies seldom win the award, let alone earn a nomination in the first week of the season. Certainly, it could be a sign of things to come from Mobley.

