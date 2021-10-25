CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley nominated for Player of the Week

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8Osa_0ccPgf4500
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley on Monday was among the players nominated for the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, the league announced.

The award went to Charlotte Hornets guard Miles Bridges. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named the Western Conference Player of the Week. It is the first time Bridges won. Curry has been recognized 17 times in his career.

Mobley averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, three assists, 2.3 blocked shots and 1.7 steals last week with the Cavaliers. On Wednesday, he became the second player to record at least 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in a debut game.

Mobley, through his first three games, has dazzled on both ends of the court and has looked to be perhaps the top rookie. He even registered his first career double-double on Saturday with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Earning a Player of the Week nomination in his first three games is quite an accomplishment, even if he didn’t win. Rookies seldom win the award, let alone earn a nomination in the first week of the season. Certainly, it could be a sign of things to come from Mobley.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Kevin Love Delivers Honest Opinion on Being Replaced by Rookie Evan Mobley in Cavaliers vs Nuggets

Safe to say, veteran Kevin Love has had a noteworthy start in the NBA 2021-22 Season. Not only has he been healthy and in fine shape but his performance has also been decent enough to inspire his troops. However ahead of Cavaliers vs Nuggets Love was replaced by rookie Evan Mobley who was the team’s third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the former delivered his honest opinion.
NBA
NBA

Chris Duarte, Evan Mobley headline 5 rookies with promising debuts

Wednesday marked the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season for most of the league after Tuesday’s double-header tipoff. It is also served as the first taste of professional basketball for many of this year’s rookie class. Here are some of the best first-year performances from Wednesday’s action:. The 13th overall...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
Cavaliers Nation

Western Conference scout says Evan Mobley could be MVP ‘one day soon’

The strong start to the NBA career of Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has one Western Conference scout stating that Mobley can become a future league MVP. In addition to hyping the vast potential of Mobley, the unnamed scout also noted that Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has already compared Mobley to Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.
NBA
Independent

Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley attends Cleveland Browns-Arizona Cardinals game

Cavaliers center/forward Evan Mobley, the third overall pick from USC, attended Sunday’s Browns game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mobley was seated in an upper-level suite, and was seen walking through the press box dining area. The Cavs open the season Wednesday night at Memphis, with the home...
NBA
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley can revolutionize NBA defense

Heralded as the best defensive big man to enter the NBA Draft since Anthony Davis, expectations for Cleveland Cavaliers‘ rookie Evan Mobley are sky-high. What’s more, being drafted by one of the worst defensive teams in the league only further raised the bar for the young lottery pick. Mobley made...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Evan Mobley’s insane debut stat line never seen in Cavs history

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have lost their 2021-22 season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies 132-121, but it is not without any positive. After all, they might have just seen their future in Evan Mobley. Mobley, the third overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, impressed in his official debut for...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Golden State Warriors#Chi#Nyk#The Atlanta Hawks
Morning Journal

As NBA season gets underway, Cavs can build around Evan Mobley | Jeff Schudel

The Cavaliers open their 2021-22 season Oct. 20 in Memphis against the Grizzlies. No bells and whistles, no predictions of championships or even playoffs mark the occasion. The celebration of a new season will be reserved for Oct. 22 when the Cavs play their home opener at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Hornets.
NBA
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: The top 20 rookie debuts in team history

With the start of the 2021-22 season just hours away, Cleveland Cavaliers rookies RJ Nembhard, Kevin Pangos and Evan Mobley will be looking to start their NBA careers with a bang. Well, Mobley at minimum. While Nembhard (a two-way player) and Pangos aren’t likely to see much action, especially on...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Facebook
ESPN

NBA opening week 2021-22: First impressions of Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and other rookie debuts

When the NBA's 2021-22 schedule was released, fans of the incoming rookie class could circle Wednesday night as their first chance to see the top six picks from the 2021 NBA draft in action in the regular season. At least that was the plan, until Cade Cunningham suffered an ankle injury in training camp that kept the No. 1 pick sidelined for the entire preseason and for the Detroit Pistons' regular-season opener against the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs stifle Hawks for first win behind Ricky Rubio, Evan Mobley

Cavs win their first game of the season behind Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley. The third time’s the charm for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they notch their first victory of the young season. After crumbling in the endgame during the first two contests, the Cavs built just enough of a cushion to close out the visiting Atlanta Hawks, 101-95.
NBA
Sun-Journal

NBA roundup: Rookie Mobley records double-double as Cavs beat Hawks

CLEVELAND — Rookie Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Cleveland Cavaliers rally for their first win of the season with a 101-95 over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Ricky Rubio had 23 points and eight assists, and Jarrett Allen added 11 points and 14...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

LeBron James delivers high praise for Cavs rookie Evan Mobley

Lakers superstar LeBron James praised Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley after the teams played on Friday night, a contest that saw Los Angeles win 113-101. Mobley still managed to finish with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals in just his sixth NBA game, catching the eye of James. “He’s going...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Lauds Bronny James' Former Rival Evan Mobley: "He's Going To Be A Damn Good Basketball Player In This League. It's So Crazy Because He Was Just Playing Against My Son A Few Years Ago."

On Friday night, LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers faced the young Cleveland Cavaliers. This problematic rival kept things interesting until the 4th quarter. The purple and gold got the final advantage to win the game 113-101. The game turned out to be more interesting than expected, as the...
NBA
USA Today

Evan Mobley makes history in NBA debut for the Cavaliers

The NBA season is here, believe it or not. On Tuesday, the first set of games took place with only four teams in action. On Wednesday, a lot of other teams made their debuts. Among them were the Cleveland Cavaliers. Former USC big man Evan Mobley made his much-anticipated NBA debut with the Cavs.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

41K+
Followers
85K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy