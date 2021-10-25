Nautel Brings Online Factory Acceptance Testing to Customers

Team of more than 50 content management system (CMS) experts will join the company to instantly scale its partner success, customer success and ecosystem operations. Contentstack, the leading Agile Content Management System (CMS), today announced it is acquiring the CMS division of Raw Engineering, a digital solutions company providing digital transformation strategy and custom development services. The team of more than 50 world-class CMS and integration experts will join Contentstack and create a new offering of “Enablement Services” to customers and partners. This acquisition enables instant scaling of Contentstack’s partner success, customer success and ecosystem operations. It represents a massive investment into the Catalysts partner program and the Care Without Compromise™ program, and makes a microservices, API-first, cloud-native SaaS and headless (MACH) approach practical for every organization.
