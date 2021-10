SAFFORD – The Graham County Chamber of Commerce was excited to see the community at the Canyonlands Pharmacy Grand Opening on Oct. 28, at 2016 W. 16th St. in Safford. The Canyonlands Healthcare Safford Clinic has its new pharmacy inside the building. This new pharmacy accepts all major insurance plans and has discounts available for patients without insurance. Also, the pharmacy processes prescriptions from the Canyonlands Clinic as well as from other clinics.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO