Urban One, With Its Stock Stabilizing, Sets Q3 Earnings Date

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) said it would report its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 on Monday, November 15th at 2 PM PT or 5 PM ET. The call will likely be Lucid’s most interesting to date. The company announced earlier this week that it would begin deliveries of the Air Dream Edition sedan on Saturday, October 30th. As the company navigates its early production phases and will soon execute its first-ever deliveries, the automaker will likely have plenty of details regarding the challenges and victories of the early manufacturing efforts. The company plans to deliver 520 Dream Edition sedans in total, but at this time, Lucid was unable to tell Teslarati exactly how many units it plans to deliver on Saturday.

