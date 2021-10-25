CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban One, With Its Stock Stabilizing, Sets Q3 Earnings Date

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 5 days ago

Add another third quarter earnings call for a...

www.rbr.com

InvestorPlace

7 Energy Stocks to Buy Now That Q3 Earnings Are in the Books

As the price of crude oil continues to hit multi-year highs, the Street is staunchly focused on energy stocks these days. The oil and gas rally continued during the third quarter, implying stronger margins and cash flows for the category. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), “Brent crude...
Benzinga

AdvanSix Stock Gains On Q3 Earnings Beat

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE: ASIX) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 58% year-over-year to $446.49 million, beating the consensus of $408.15 million. Sales volume in the quarter increased 8%, driven by improved end-market demand across ammonium sulfate, nylon and caprolactam product lines. Sales by segments: Nylon $122.11 million (+66% Y/Y), Caprolactam...
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
teslarati.com

Lucid Group announces Q3 2021 Earnings Call date

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) said it would report its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 on Monday, November 15th at 2 PM PT or 5 PM ET. The call will likely be Lucid’s most interesting to date. The company announced earlier this week that it would begin deliveries of the Air Dream Edition sedan on Saturday, October 30th. As the company navigates its early production phases and will soon execute its first-ever deliveries, the automaker will likely have plenty of details regarding the challenges and victories of the early manufacturing efforts. The company plans to deliver 520 Dream Edition sedans in total, but at this time, Lucid was unable to tell Teslarati exactly how many units it plans to deliver on Saturday.
Street.Com

Chevron Stock Leaps On Q3 Earnings Beat, Best Profit in Eight Years

Chevron Corp (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Friday, including its best profit in eight years, as oil and gas prices surged from last year's pandemic lows. Chevron said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September came in at $2.96 per share, up...
Benzinga

W W Grainger Stock Surges As Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 11.7% year-over-year to $3.37 billion, +11.9% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $3.32 billion. High-Touch Solutions segment daily sales were up 12%, and Endless Assortment segment daily sales growth was 12.7%. Adjusted EPS improved to $5.65...
The Motley Fool

Is Snap Stock a Buy After Its Huge Earnings Drop?

Snap stock dropped after disappointing revenue and guidance. The company is still growing its financials at a rapid rate. The stock is pricey, even after the 30% drop. It was a tough start to earnings season for social media investors, with Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock plummeting after releasing its financial results for the third quarter. Revenue missed analyst estimates because of Apple's new privacy policies, causing the stock to drop over 25% after the report. Snap's revenue guidance for the fourth quarter was also much lower than what analysts expected, providing another negative data point that investors were likely not happy with.
The Hollywood Reporter

Charter Loses 121,000 Pay TV Subs, Broadband User Growth Slows

Cable operator Charter Communications, in which John Malone’s Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, lost more pay TV subscribers in the third quarter than in the year-ago period, while its broadband business grew more slowly. Charter lost 133,000 residential pay TV subscribers in the quarter, compared with a loss of 77,000 in the year-ago period. Including the addition of 12,000 small- and medium-size business clients, it lost 121,000 video customers in the third quarter after a year-ago loss of 75,000. The cable giant’s broadband Internet business was once again a key growth area, recording 243,000 residential Internet subscriber net additions, even though...
MarketWatch

Colgate-Palmolive share flat as better-than-expected earnings offset by worry about costs

Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares were flat in premarket trade Friday, after the company beat estimates for the third quarter but said it expects the "difficult cost environment" to continue for several quarters. The consumer goods company posted net income of $634 million, or 75 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $698 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 81 cents, ahead of the 80-cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $4.414 billion from $4.153 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $4.399 billion FactSet consensus. The company retained its leading...
etftrends.com

Stellar Q3 Earnings Keep U.S. Stock ETFs Going

U.S. markets and stock exchange traded funds rose on Thursday as investors remained focused on the upbeat earnings season. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which follows the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (EWI), gained 1.0% on Thursday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 0.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.7% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 1.3%.
Street.Com

Mastercard Stock Leaps As Travel and Spending Rebound Drives Q3 Earnings Beat

Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Inc. (MA) Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, following similar strength from card rival Visa (V) - Get Visa Inc. Class A Report, as consumer and travel spending rebounded from last year's pandemic lows. Mastercard said diluted earnings for the three months ending in...
Street.Com

Caterpillar Stock Jumps As Construction Sales Power Q3 Earnings Beat

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings Thursday as a rebound in construction equipment demand, as well as surging commodity prices, helped boost the industrial group's bottom line. Caterpillar said adjusted profits for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.66 per share, up...
massdevice.com

Proto Labs stock dives on Q3 earnings miss

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) stock dropped more than 18 percent after the digital manufacturing service provider reported third-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street’s expectations. Maple Plain, Minnesota-based Proto Labs this morning reported earnings of $4.8 million (or 17¢ per share) off sales of $125.3 million. That’s a 67% decrease from Q3...
Radio Business Report

Ahead of Q3 Report, TEGNA Board OKs Dividend

The Board of Directors at the Northern Virginia-based broadcast TV company that’s reportedly considering bids from Byron Allen and from a partnership between embattled investor Soohyung Kim’s Standard General and Apollo Global Management has declared a shareholder dividend. TEGNA Inc.’s board on Wednesday declared a dividend of $0.095 per share.
Benzinga

How Amazon Stock Looks Headed Into The Q3 Earnings Print

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is set to print its third-quarter 2021 earnings after the closing bell Thursday. When the tech giant reported its second-quarter revenue miss on July 29, the stock gapped down 7% the following day, and the gap has yet to be filled. In terms of guidance for...
Street.Com

Taco Bell Parent Yum Stock Up on Q3 Earnings Beat

Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Report stock climbed Thursday after third-quarter-earnings at the parent of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut nearly doubled and beat Wall Street's expectations. Shares of the Louisville, Ky., company at last check were up 0.4% at $126.25. Yum! reported net income...
