Comscore Selects Fink’s Successor as CFO

Tailored Brands has named Brandy Richardson its chief financial officer, effective Nov. 8. The men's tailored clothing retailer has kept a low profile since its chief executive officer, Dinesh Lahti, and chief merchant, Carrie Ask, left the firm in March, three months after it emerged from bankruptcy. The company brought veteran Peter Sachse on board as interim co-CEO at that time, sharing those duties with former Lowe's CFO Bob Hull. John Tighe, who had worked for J.C. Penney Co. Inc. and Peerless Clothing, was brought on board as chief customer officer.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO