CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comscore Selects Fink’s Successor as CFO

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Fink joined Comscore in 2017. He exited as...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Business Report

Research Director Partner Ready To Retire

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — For 24 years, he’s served as a partner at radio industry programming and sales data and insights consultancy Research Director. Now, after 40 years in the radio industry, he’s announced his retirement at year’s end. On December 31, Charlie Sislen will conclude a career that began in...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Comscore’s CEO Touts Company’s Abilities In ‘Open Letter’

“The last year has placed the media industry at a crossroads, and it’s clear that the chosen path ahead is the road less traveled,” remarks Bill Livek, Executive VP and CEO of Comscore. “The marketplace is no longer willing to settle for a measurement source that relies on small panels to drive decision-making for a multi-billion-dollar industry. Rather, the appeal of the future is a transparent path built on a stable, reliable methodology and a foundation of proven technology, which captures the shift change of modern viewership consumption.”
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Executive Promotions Come at Bonneville

Bonneville International announced several significant executive promotions as part of a strategic focus on growth. “With this structure in place, we are well-positioned to support our existing business and develop in many new areas of opportunity,” said Bonneville President Darrell Brown. Scott Sutherland has been promoted from his role as...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comscore#Advertising#Ceo#Fink S Successor#Cfo
sgbonline.com

Filson’s Parent Appoints CFO

Filson’s parent company, Bedrock Manufacturing Co, has appointed Michele Santana as its chief financial officer. Santana brings to Bedrock, the parent company of Filson and Shinola and Filson, over two decades of executive leadership in finance, strategy and compliance, having recently served as CFO of Majestic Steel. Prior to Majestic,...
WWD

Tailored Brands Taps Neiman’s Richardson for CFO Role

Click here to read the full article. Tailored Brands has named Brandy Richardson its chief financial officer, effective Nov. 8. The men’s tailored clothing retailer has kept a low profile since its chief executive officer, Dinesh Lahti, and chief merchant, Carrie Ask, left the firm in March, three months after it emerged from bankruptcy. The company brought veteran Peter Sachse on board as interim co-CEO at that time, sharing those duties with former Lowe’s CFO Bob Hull. John Tighe, who had worked for J.C. Penney Co. Inc. and Peerless Clothing, was brought on board as chief customer officer.More from WWD6 Headlines...
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

IAG CFO To Step Down In Early 2022, Successor Named

International Airlines Group (IAG) CFO Steve Gunning plans to leave his position, the company announced Oct. 15. Replacing him will be Nicholas Cadbury, who has held several senior finance positions with UK companies, but not in the aviation sector. Gunning had previously served as CFO at IAG Cargo... Subscription Required.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Issues Cost Apple $6 Billion, CEO Tim Cook Says

Apple reported strong fourth quarter earnings, but sales fell below expectations. CEO Tim Cook said chip shortages and manufacturing delays cost the company $6 billion. The issues have led to the newly-launched iPhone 13 Pro being in short supply around the world, as well as to back orders for Apple's new Macbook Pro. Exponential Investment Partners Managing Partner Kevin Riley joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Radio Business Report

Ahead of Q3 Report, TEGNA Board OKs Dividend

The Board of Directors at the Northern Virginia-based broadcast TV company that’s reportedly considering bids from Byron Allen and from a partnership between embattled investor Soohyung Kim’s Standard General and Apollo Global Management has declared a shareholder dividend. TEGNA Inc.’s board on Wednesday declared a dividend of $0.095 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Radio Business Report

Non-Political Year Comps Hurt Meredith Local Media In Fiscal Q1

The first of the broadcast media industry’s quarterly earnings reports surfaced on Thursday morning, as Meredith Corporation, which is in the final stages of the sale of its Local Media unit to Gray Television, released its fiscal 2022 first-quarter results. With Barry Diller’s IAC purchasing the National Media arm, and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Toyota Mississippi switching to direct-hire process

BLUE SPRINGS • Toyota Mississippi is rolling out a new direct-hire program, which will affect 300 current team members and also help it recruit new workers. The new process is called “TRACK." Some 300 team members currently employed through Resource MFG will be offered a direct Toyota position, starting in January. The direct-hire model also includes all future production team members.
BLUE SPRINGS, MS
insideevs.com

Tesla CFO: There's A 'Profound Awakening' About Electric Cars

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Trooh Turns To Comscore For DOOH Audience Measurement

Comscore a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, announced an agreement with Trooh, a leading U.S. place-based media company connecting brands with millions of consumers on their daily journey out-of-home, to deliver reporting from Comscore’s digital out-of-home (DOOH) solution. Under the agreement, Trooh will receive reporting for their campus and women’s networks that includes digital ad impressions, reach, and frequency with demographics.
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

The Executive Decision: Attendance at Forecast 2022

Radio and television executives have had few opportunities to share their perspectives, projections, and visions for the broadcast industry in-person for the last 18 months. That’s one primary reason why Forecast 2022 is the C-Suite Event of the Year — with attendance from radio and TV’s top leaders confirmed. Will...
ECONOMY
Radio Business Report

He’s Been Chosen to Lead PPDS/Philips Growth In North America

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional TV and Philips Digital Signage products, has a new VP of Commercial Displays. His chief task: to lead the global company’s North America business forward. Taking the role is Vince Schuster, an AVIXA Certified Technology Specialist and Digital Signage Display Expert who...
BUSINESS
Norwalk Hour

The CFO's Guide to Unlocking Exponential Business Growth

Many companies perceive the role of the CFO as being all about numbers—aggregating, organizing, and presenting them so that the business can make accurate decisions. But the purview of the CFO is changing. The modern CFO is breaking what was once more the traditional boundaries of their finance-based role to...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Comscore to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Comscore, Inc., a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Monday, November 8th at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Marketing Technology News: Rockbird Media Unveils Digital Transformation Strategy...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy