We’re Not Losing Mario’s Voice Actor Charles Martinet Any Time Soon

Currently, Nintendo Trailer Is the Most Disliked Video on YouTube. It seems that people have a lot of things to say, or not say, about Nintendo’s New Online Expansion Pack. Currently, the video has a 104k when it comes to dislikes on Youtube, overtaking its previously more hated trailer reveal of Metroid Prime: Federation Force. The Online Expansion Pack comes with the newest, and what is said to be the only Animal Crossing expansion pack, Happy Home Paradise, as well as excess to 23 N64 and Sega Genesis games, some of which are iconic and have heavy nostalgic factors, like Mario 64, Starfox 64, Pokemon Snap! and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. Nintendo in the trailer too promises that there will be future N64 titles that will be added in the future, as well as the possibility to create save points and rewind scenes wherever is needed for the older games.

