Gritty, tough, resilient, frustrating, sloppy, and any other word you can think of will probably do just fine to describe the Dallas Cowboys week six win over the New England Patriots. At the end of the day, the Cowboys found a way to go into a tough building against a great coach, and despite everything they did to themselves, and everything they got thrown at them, they walked out of there with a thrilling win to think about going into the bye week. There was a lot to take in on Sunday afternoon, and here are ten thoughts from their exciting week six overtime victory.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO