Bloodborne Brought New Life on PSX

Exclusivity Has Broken on Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water After Six Years. Long-time fans and Japanese horror fans will find themselves trembling in excitement as after six years on Wii U-exclusive version, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will be released worldwide this week on various different platforms. While it was reported initially that this game remaster would be released on October 28th, in North America we will be seeing the game this evening, on October 27 at 6 pm PT or 9 pm ET for those on the East Coast. In Europe, players can have their own copy on October 28 at 1 am UTC, which is 2 am BST, and 3 am CEST; in Asia, the game release is officially October 28 at 10 am JST. For those who have been unable to play the Koei Tecmo game before, they will be able to find Fatal Frame on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO