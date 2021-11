Epic Games today announced it’ll be partnering with two indie studios and will publish their upcoming games. These two are Spry Fox and the new studio Eyes Out. Cory Davis and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck co-founded Eyes Out this year. The studio is reportedly working on a multiplatform single-player horror game. Eyes Out created the game after it received an Epic Mega Grant. Davis told GamesBeat in an interview: “The thing I appreciate the most in collaborating with Epic is the fact that we are afforded the creative freedom to create the exact thing that we’ve been dreaming of. When the developer holds that power it invites a different approach to every aspect of the project.”

