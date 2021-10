University of Wisconsin redshirt freshman receiver Devin Chandler has entered the transfer portal. A UW official confirmed the news that was first reported by Rivals. Chandler hadn’t gotten many looks as a receiver this season, but he’s been the Badgers’ starting kick returner in each of their six games. He was still enrolled in classes at UW as of Monday, but he leaves the football program after recording two catches for 28 yards, 10 kick returns for 241 yards and one rushing attempt for 18 yards.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO