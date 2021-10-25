Holiday Memorabilia Fair

Abington Art Center Holiday Craft Fair – Sunday, November 7th, 2021, 10am – 4pm. Join us outside on our expansive lawn for a fun day of artwork, food, and more! Artists from around the region will showcase their work in a range of media including jewelry, ceramics, glass, textiles, painting, and photography. Enjoy handcrafted food and locally brewed beer while exploring our 27-acre sculpture park.
The Rehoboth Art League’s Annual Holiday Fair — Fine Craft Show returns to the Henlopen Acres campus the weekend of Nov. 6-7 for a unique pre-holiday shopping opportunity. The event, now in its 37th year, brings a group of juried fine artisans to the RAL’s 3.5-acre property, where they set up booths in several buildings. Patrons can stroll the grounds to purchase ceramics, jewelry, glass, basketry, fiber art, wood art, metal art and more.
From left, JoAnne Demetriades, Maura Costantino, Linda McCormick, Mary Cartier, Irene Defilippo, Sandy Eakleberry, Lucy Bravo, and Janice Bishop display some of the crafts that will be available on Saturday, Oct. 2. (Photo courtesy of Guilford Parks & Recreation Department) This year’s annual Craft Fair is set for this weekend....
Holiday shoppers can find a wide variety of unique gifts when the Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware host their Seventh Annual Holiday Craft Faire on Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at their church, located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, Lewes. Special offerings...
Making a list? Checking it twice? Well make sure to head out to these Christmas craft fairs and holiday expos happening around Middle Tennessee!. November 5-6, 2021 | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Mill at Lebanon. Friday is a VIP event from 4 - 9 p.m. costing $10. Saturday...
Here we are, only hours beyond the conclusion of this year’s Halloween climax and already looking ahead to the big holiday season. And why not?? After the big pandemic upset last year during the Christmas season, it’s nice to know things will be a little closer to normal this year. Kicking off the season is […]
The post Get Ready For The 54th Annual Holly Day Fair, The Largest Holiday Craft And Gift Fair In Eastern North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.
JERSEYVILLE — The supply chain challenges that will likely impact this year’s holiday shopping season didn’t affect the shoppers at the weekend Jerseyville Craft Fair, where locally made items offered choices aplenty for virtually anyone on shoppers’ lists. The craft fair filled Jerseyville’s Susnig Center with creative and colorful, one-of-a-kind...
They were sometimes billed as the “sauciest, happiest, loveliest assemblage of femininity that ever galloped.” ‘They’ were the troupe of cowgirls during the hey-day of the 101 Ranch Wild West Show. Many of them became nationally known stars and all were household names among the multitude of fans who followed such shows in the early 1900s.
Take advantage of free family fun, entertainment, plus a whole lot more. Encinitas Holiday Street Fair is coming back this November!. Enjoy over 450 unique food, arts and crafts vendors plus four entertainment stages, children’s rides, Bike Valets, the kid/dog-friendly beer garden! Take advantage of free family fun, entertainment, a National Award Winning MainStreet and a traditional So-Cal beach town. Come shop for the holidays and support local artists and makers.
Lansing’s Theater District has been gone for years and years. The 1870s saw Lansing’s Washington Avenue as one of THE places to visit, thanks to the Theater District…even Mark Twain was impressed enough to visit. Shows were live stage performances until motion pictures finally kicked in. Nine theaters eventually decked the area:
After taking a year off due to COVID restrictions the popular Lake District Hospital Auxiliary Holiday Fair will be returning for in-person fun and shopping on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Lake County Fairgrounds; people who are interested in being a vendor have until Monday, Nov. 1 to secure their spot.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Joan Vickers heard about a little museum while visiting Dunedin from upstate New York and knew she had to check it out. “Never met them. Wish I had,” she said. The New Yorker found herself walking down memory lane at Penny Lane, the museum off Main Street...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas North Premium Outlets are hosting a two-day job fair as they look to hire open holiday positions. The hiring event will be held at 875 South Grand Central Parkway, on Thursday, Oct. 28, and Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The...
What’s great about shopping at holiday fairs in Staten Island this holiday season? You can find beautiful, unique gifts for family and friends, all while supporting local business at a time when they need it most. Many schools, churches, and other organizations are hosting holiday fairs, auctions, and other shopping events starting as early as this month, and leading deep into the holiday season. Many of them also raise funds for important causes while celebrating the joys of the holiday season. Think of these 2021 Staten Island holiday fairs as one-stop shopping for all of your Christmas, Hanukkah, or festive shopping needs!
Jeannie Reyckert has generously donated many photos and old newspaper articles to the Outsiders Museum in Tulsa. The Outsiders Museum, located at 731 N. Louis Ave in Tulsa, is located at the original film set for the Curtis brother’s home in the 1983 movie The Outsiders. The house was purchased by Danny Boy O’Connor, a founding member of House of Pain, a hip-hop group. O’Conner has worked to bring the home back to life and celebrate the Oklahoma film through a museum.
Lizzo paid tribute to Netlfix’s hit show Squid Game when she dressed up as the robotic doll from the show’s first game of “Red Light, Green Light” while headlining Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco. Backed by dancers dressed as the show’s masked henchmen, the video begins...
The only stars hotter than Wander Franco and Patrick Holmes in the sports card business may be the three Revere gentlemen running FRESHPULLZ, a new and transformative sports card business in Peabody. Burton “BJ” Deveau III, Jesse Deveau, and Jeffrey Ferraro, of Revere, opened the FRESHPULLZ store on May 1...
NEWINGTON — The Newington Town Church, UCC, is sponsoring a holiday craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Newington Town Hall, 205 Nimble Hill Road. A wide variety of items will be offered. There will be a variety of vendors this year, including an artist, wood crafter and Mable Farm product, handcrafted items, collectables, baked goods, silent auction baskets for all ages and many raffle items. Food and drinks may be purchased throughout the day.
In Waxahachie, Texas, a small city due south of Dallas, there's a mansion that could be mistaken for the set of the iconic 1960s TV show "The Munsters" — but it's actually the home of Chuck and Sandra McKee. “It’s ongoing work for the last 20 years,” said co-owner Chuck...
Comments / 0