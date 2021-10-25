Holiday Memorabilia Fair

What’s great about shopping at holiday fairs in Staten Island this holiday season? You can find beautiful, unique gifts for family and friends, all while supporting local business at a time when they need it most. Many schools, churches, and other organizations are hosting holiday fairs, auctions, and other shopping events starting as early as this month, and leading deep into the holiday season. Many of them also raise funds for important causes while celebrating the joys of the holiday season. Think of these 2021 Staten Island holiday fairs as one-stop shopping for all of your Christmas, Hanukkah, or festive shopping needs!

