Has announced the completion of its acquisition of all outstanding shares of ClosingCorp. ClosingCorp will continue to be led by its CEO Bob Jennings and remain headquartered in San Diego. The ClosingCorp team will join CoreLogic’s BUY segment, which includes solutions focused on the origination of home loans. ClosingCorp’s intelligence and digital solutions will broaden and add new capabilities for CoreLogic’s customers in the areas of assessing settlement service fees and mortgage tax obligations, as well as access to title and closing services.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO