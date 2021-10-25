Northwestern Game Photos

The Michigan Wolverines return from their bye week and welcome the visiting Northwestern Wildcats to the Big House this afternoon. This is Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcats’ first trip to the Big House since Jim Harbaugh’s first year as head coach of the Wolverines back in 2015. A lot has happened since then, but a Big Ten Championship for Michigan isn’t one of them. But sitting at 6-0, the Wolverines are well on their way to competing for that this season, but they can’t get there without getting through Northwestern first.

