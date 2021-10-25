Post Season Volleyball Begins Tonight

Kasiah Richmond, a Wellington High School junior, is holding her own in the Class 4A State Tournament at the Salina Municipal Golf Course. As of 1:30 p.m. today, Richmond has shot a 45 on the front nine of Day 2 of the tournament. She still has nine holes to play. Yesterday she qualified for the second day after placing in the top half of the team scores. She shot a 95 on Monday.
The Pella Christian Volleyball Team heads north tonight for the Quarterfinals of the Class 2A Regional Tournament against arguably the best team in the state #1 ranked Dike-New Hartford. The Eagles come into the match having won their last nine sets and six of the last seven matches. The Wolverines...
A year ago at this time, Huron was gearing up for a run to the Division III state volleyball championship. But the Tigers certainly weren't the only team with such dreams. As the volleyball postseason gets underway this week, it's worth taking a look at some of the top storylines. Multiple area squads will contend for district championships, and a few have the firepower to make it much deeper into the playoffs.
The 2021-22 Calgary Flames season has begun! The Flames lost their season-opener to Edmonton and that’s the primary topic of conversation in this week’s mailbag. When will the d core work itself out? The coaching staff seems hell bent on having big Z in the top four, but he's playing like a 6/7. Will the coaches adjust, or just be stubborn and keep him in the top 4? It seems clear that a.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Playoffs kicked off on Tuesday for high school soccer and volleyball. In soccer action, D.C. Everest defeated Valley rival Wausau West on the road 1-0. The Evergreens advance to regional finals on Saturday against #1 seed Hudson. On the hardwood, #3 seed Merrill took care of Rhinelander...
Meridian High School senior Jolena Hoefer is doing all she can to make the most of her senior volleyball season— a season that’s felt like a long time in the making. She’s worked since a young age to hone her skills, and the last couple of years have not gone quite as planned for her or her teammates.
The Wyoming volleyball team hit a season-best .411 and Head Coach Chad Callihan earned his 100th career Mountain West victory Saturday night in Laramie as the Cowgirls swept past San Diego State, 28-26, 25-19 and 25-14. The Cowgirls (13-9, 5-5 MW) weathered the storm early from the Aztecs (6-16, 3-7...
Division-1: #7 Manitowoc Lincoln travels to ‘2’-seed Bay Port. Beaver Dam at #1 seeded De Pere. West De Pere visits 3rd seeded Pulaski. Notre Dame at Fox Valley Lutheran. Ashwaubenon travels to top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco. Plymouth a #1 seed as well, will host Milwaukee Madison. Division-4: Two Rivers has a road...
Kennedi Keever, left, of the Tioga Pirates passes the ball against Erika Ketelsen of the Ray Jays during a match Oct. 19 in Tioga. Dave Tengesdal photo. The 2021 District 16 volleyball tournament opens play Thursday at Ray High School with three quarterfinal matchups and continues with the second round on Friday and championship night on Monday.
On 10/20, the Lady Vikings Tennis team was recognized for their 2021 performances at the Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association Annual Awards held at Centerville High School. Adrienne and Mary-Kate Bussert were selected to the All Area First Team, Eden Hill was selected to the 2nd team and Allie Hubler and Jada Harbut were selected as Honorable Mentions. Adrienne and Mary-Kate, along with Allie Hubler, Sophie Riggs and Abby Layton were all selected as members of the All-Academic team as well. Adrienne and Mary-Kate were also the first OHSAA District qualifiers for Miamisburg since 2017. Coach Katie Lay was also named as the Division 1 Assistant Coach of the year. Congratulations to all.
PIERCE – Wayne High will join a pair of Mid State Conference volleyball teams among the five programs competing in the Class C1-7 Subdistrict Tournament. #1 Pierce was selected to host the C1-7 Subdistrict Volleyball Tournament on Monday and Tuesday, October 25 – 26. The Bluejays are 24-5 and are...
Orangeburg, N.Y. (10/27/21) The Dominican College women's volleyball team defeated the visiting Eagles of Post University, 3-1 (25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23) this evening in a Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) North Division clash played on Coach Baxter Court in the Hennessy Center. With the win, Dominican improves to 6-15 overall...
Redbank Valley’s defense of its District 9 Class 2A volleyball title begins next Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs, who finished the regular season with a 9-6 record, earned the No. 2 seed in the six-team field and will await Wednesday’s matchup that has No. 6 seed Punxsutawney visiting No. 3 Brookville.
On Monday, as the Panthers take on Gannon in an exhibition contest, follow along with Pittsburgh Sports Now’s live blog for updates throughout the game. Pitt takes the W, overpowering Gannon in the second half behind Mo Gueye, Femi Odukale, and Ithiel Horton. 2:19, 81-59 Pitt. Nate Santos hit his...
DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Playoffs for high school volleyball began Monday night as local area schools from central Illinois took part in the opening rounds of action. Below are some of those scores from our local schools:. Edinburg 1, Nokomis 2. Central A&M 2, Tuscola 1. Shelbyville 0, Flora 2.
The regular season comes to a close tonight for the DCHS Tigers at Stone Memorial in Crossville but win or lose DeKalb County will begin its state football play-off run next week on the road in the Chattanooga area. https://www.wjle.com/tiger-talk/. The game between the Tigers (5-4) and the Panthers (6-3)...
The Maple Lake football team entered post season play this week in Rush City Tuesday, Oct. 26 for the Section 4AA Quarter finals. Rush City entered the tournament with a 7-1 record and ranked 126th of 354 in the state. Watch for full results of that game in next week’s Messenger.
SANDPOINT — It’s been 24 years since Satini Puailoa helped Sandpoint bring home its first state title in program history — but a second has eluded the Bulldogs ever since. SHS has made three state title appearances during its drought — 2003, 2009 and 2015. History says the Bulldogs are...
Jacksonville pulled a big defensive upset against Glenwood in Chatham last night, winning 25-14, losing the 2nd game 25-17, and winning the decider 29-27. At Lutheran, Greenfield-Northwestern thumped Greenview 25-6, 25-19 and Routt blew past Bunker Hill 25-15, 25-19. At Triopia, Camp Point stopped North Greene and Calhoun edged Carrollton...
