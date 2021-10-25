Post Season Volleyball Begins Tonight

On 10/20, the Lady Vikings Tennis team was recognized for their 2021 performances at the Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association Annual Awards held at Centerville High School. Adrienne and Mary-Kate Bussert were selected to the All Area First Team, Eden Hill was selected to the 2nd team and Allie Hubler and Jada Harbut were selected as Honorable Mentions. Adrienne and Mary-Kate, along with Allie Hubler, Sophie Riggs and Abby Layton were all selected as members of the All-Academic team as well. Adrienne and Mary-Kate were also the first OHSAA District qualifiers for Miamisburg since 2017. Coach Katie Lay was also named as the Division 1 Assistant Coach of the year. Congratulations to all.

MIAMISBURG, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO