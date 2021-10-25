CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Forbearance Exits Continue to Slow

dsnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe share of GSE loans (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) in forbearance decreased five basis points from 1.05% to just 1.00%. Ginnie Mae loans in forbearance decreased five basis points from 2.77% to 2.72%, and the forbearance share for portfolio loans and private-label securities (PLS) declined 13 basis points from 5.34%...

dsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nationalmortgagenews.com

Forbearances fall further and faster mid-month

Forbearance exits picked up from the previous week, maintaining a pace set earlier this year, with levels falling among all major loan types, according to the latest data from Black Knight. Forbearances dropped by 19,000, for the weekly period ending Oct. 26, after falling by 7,300 a week earlier. Mid-month...
REAL ESTATE
worldpropertyjournal.com

Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Dips to 2.2 Percent

Based on the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 7 basis points from 2.28% of servicers' portfolio volume in the prior week to 2.21% as of October 17, 2021. According to MBA's estimate, 1.1 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

GSE forbearance rate declines to 1%

Servicers’ forbearance portfolio volume declined at a reduced pace this week, as mortgage holders continue to exit COVID-19 plans, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). The total number of loans in forbearance decreased by seven basis points to 2.21% as of Oct. 17. In the previous week, the rate...
ECONOMY
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Forbearance Rate Drops 34 BPS

Forbearance decreased by 34 basis points from 2.62% of servicers' portfolio volume the previous week to 2.82%. Total number of loans in forbearance decreased by 34 basis points from 2.62% of servicers' portfolio volume to 2.82% for the week ending on October 10, 2021. We are now down to 1.1...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freddie Mac#Gse#Fannie Mae#Ginnie Mae#Imb#Mba#Svp#Americans
dsnews.com

Number of Loans in Forbearance Plummets by 34 Basis Points

The MBA now estimates that approximately 1.1 million U.S. homeowners are in forbearance plans. By type, the share of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (GSE) loans in forbearance decreased 16 basis points from 1.21% to 1.05%. Ginnie Mae loans in forbearance decreased 17 basis points from 2.94% to 2.77%, and the forbearance share of portfolio loans and private-label securities (PLS) declined 108 basis points from 6.42% to 5.34%. The percentage of loans in forbearance for independent mortgage bank (IMB) servicers decreased 25 basis points relative to the prior week to 2.57%, and the percentage of loans in forbearance for depository servicers decreased 53 basis points to 2.16%.
ECONOMY
nystateofpolitics.com

Unemployment in New York continues slow decline

New York's unemployment rate last month fell from 7.4% to 7.1%, driven by a modest increase in the private-sector job count, the state Department of Labor on Thursday announced. The state's economy added 14,800 in the private sector, an increase of about 0.2%, and slightly slower than the national rate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nationalmortgagenews.com

Forbearance rate hovers at 12-month low as weekly drop decreases

Forbearance in October is nearing a 12-month low since exits have soared, but the number of loans in such plans dropped by less of a degree in the past week, according to Black Knight’s latest report. Around 432,000 homeowners exited their pandemic-related payment suspensions in the first 19 days of...
ECONOMY
sanantoniopost.com

Shortages expected to continue to slow U.S. factories in coming months

As the global semiconductor shortage continued to affect motor vehicle production, production at U.S. auto plants has now fallen the most in the past seven months. The global shortage of microchips is also forcing automakers to cut production, while the shortage of workers at ports is causing congestion and holding up the delivery of raw materials.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Motley Fool

2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Marijuana stocks have been slow to grow after initially bursting onto the scene. Patience can serve cannabis investors well as the greatest returns are measured in years, not quarters. Patient investors tend to do better in the stock market as the S&P 500 has risen almost 270% over the past...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

People In This State Can’t Pay Their Energy Bills

At least two things have happened to affect the ability of people to pay their energy bills in America. Millions of people are still out of work. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, this was 7.7 million people in September. And, the cost of most forms of energy used to heat and cool homes […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

China’s Yango Group seeks debt forbearance over repayment concerns -Redd

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese developer Yango Group has asked holders of its asset-backed securities to refrain from asking for repayment for a year over concerns it would struggle to pay, financial intelligence provider Redd reported. Yango’s 1.27 billion yuan ($198 million) 6.5% asset-backed securities mature in November 2022 but give...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With Most Mortgage Fraud Risk

The U.S. housing market has exploded. The carefully followed S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index showed home prices in America rose 19.8% in August compared to the same month last year. In three cities–Phoenix, San Diego, and Tampa–the number was up over 25%. What has triggered the surge? Americans are relocating in large numbers. People have left […]
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy