ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park has been closed to through traffic for the season. The road sits above 10,000 feet which means it is not an all-season road. Weather permitting, the road will remain open to Rainbow Curve on the east side. Trail Ridge Road typically reopens to through traffic in late May, depending on weather conditions. According to a Facebook post from Rocky Mountain National Park, “Current closures are Rainbow Curve on the east side & Colorado River Trailhead on the west side. Closure locations will vary based on weather & conditions. Eventually the winter closures will be located at Many Parks Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.”

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO