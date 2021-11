DANVILLE, Va. – Booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines are now available at three mobile vaccination clinics in the Pittsylvania/Danville Health District. In order to receive a booster vaccine, individuals must wait at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO