Senate Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) along with their colleagues, Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.), introduced legislation to give top U.S. agriculture and food officials permanent representation on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The bipartisan Food Security is National Security Act will also include new agriculture and food-related criteria for CFIUS to consider when reviewing transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign company.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO