CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are a Prada Power Couple in Matching Looks

wmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ultimate power couple strikes again. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union just showed off not one, but two matching looks over the weekend as they continue to prove that “couples style” actually does exist. The twinning weekend began when Union shared a photo with her husband from one of...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union & Daughter Kaavia Make For a Trendy Mother-Daughter Duo

Forget Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union. We’re looking at Union and her daughter Kaavia, who make one trendy pairing. In September, the actress proved it is acceptable for toddlers to attend fancy events. Union posted a photo of herself in an elegant Valentino couture gown from the label’s spring 2020 collection. The ensemble featured a strapless dress with a pale-pink structured skirt. Union accessorized with a glass of champagne to celebrate her seventh wedding annversary at the Peninsula Paris hotel. Kaavia, meanwhile, wore Lanvin for the occasion with pale pink Mary-Jane flats. She accessorized with a teddy bear. View this...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Gabrielle Union
HollywoodLife

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah: 5 Things To Know About Her & Their Marriage

LeBron James has 4 NBA championship rings, and his biggest fan has been by his side every step of the way! Get to know his wife, Savannah Brinson. Even someone who’s never seen or touched a basketball in their lifetime knows who LeBron James is. Despite being arguably the best basketball player of all-time (Michael Jordan fans, don’t come for us!), the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has his hands in a number of different things, including television shows, movies, fashion and more. Throughout his success, both on and off the court, there’s been one constant in LeBron’s life — his wife Savannah Brinson. She’s been there through it all… when LeBron was selected No. 1 overall in the 2003 NBA draft; his four NBA championships; 17 All-Star selections; his first shoe deal with Nike and much more. Get to know Savannah with these five facts:
NBA
rnbcincy.com

Lori Harvey Serves Style Goals In This 3-Piece Plaid Suit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Style goddess Lori Harvey knows what it takes to create a perfect fashion moment. The model and entrepreneur stepped out for a night on the town in a beige plaid 3-piece skirt suit. With her hair up, face beat to perfection, and her tiny white handbag in tow, Lori slayed the streets of LA effortlessly.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
urbanbellemag.com

Ceaser’s Girlfriend Responds After ‘Black Ink Crew’ Fan is Critical of Them Owning Home Together

Ceaser’s life has changed a lot. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser opened up about his girlfriend on the recent season. The relationship became very controversial after Ceaser fell out with his daughter Cheyenne. His girlfriend Suzette also got into it with Cheyenne on Instagram and a lot of messy accusations were made. Many fans of the show questioned how Ceaser could stay in a relationship with a woman who had no problem exchanging words with his daughter. But Ceaser said that his daughter reached the point of no return. He also said she lied on him when it comes to the abuse accusations. So there is no way that they can move forward and work on their relationship.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Power#Etro#Fittings#The Union Wades#Instagram#Navy
Bossip

La La Anthony Says She Never Predicted Carmelo Creepin’ & Alleged Side Seed Spreading — ‘It Came Outta Nowhere’

La La Anthony is ready to start a whole new chapter in her life...if it wasn't already apparent! She's been focusing more on her acting career in the last few years, appearing in 'Power' as Keisha and now killing a new role and the 'BMF' series on Starz. It was no coincidence that she had been filling up her calendar, she finally revealed,  confirming she was trying hard to avoid rumors and chatter about her divorce from her ex Carmelo Anthony.
NBA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
urbanbellemag.com

Claudia Jordan Says Phaedra Parks Went Too Far with Response to Her & Shamari DeVoe

Phaedra Parks didn’t go easy on Claudia Jordan and Shamari DeVoe. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks is known for not backing away from a shade war when people come for her. Days ago, Claudia Jordan and Shamari DeVoe summoned her. Both women were on Instagram Live together. They formed a friendship while filming “Couples Retreat” for VH1. Shamari read some of the comments from her followers. And one person told her that she and Claudia needed to return to RHOA. And they needed to “read” Phaedra.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Brings Back 2000s R&B in Leather Crop Top, Jogger Jeans & Big Toe Sandals

Gabrielle Union threw it back to the early 2000s as she channeled the classic R&B music videos from the decade. Promoting her new New York & Co. collection on Instagram last night, the “Being Mary Jane” star went retro-chic in a faux-leather crop top — currently on sale for $56 discounted from $80. The sleek piece came matched to jogger-style jeans from the collab, also on sale for just $35 at NYandCompany.com. On her feet, the throwback appeal continued with big toe sandals. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
Allure

Gabrielle Union's Teeny Weeny Afro Is Thriving in Her Latest Post

Gabrielle Union wants you to know that she doesn't give a single care in the world about what you think of her. She made that very clear in the caption for an Instagram carousel that she posted on Wednesday, October 13. The caption reads, "Live footage of me looking for F$%&s to give and finding none. For the dress to match the occasion, link in bio."
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy