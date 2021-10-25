Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are a Prada Power Couple in Matching Looks

LeBron James has 4 NBA championship rings, and his biggest fan has been by his side every step of the way! Get to know his wife, Savannah Brinson. Even someone who’s never seen or touched a basketball in their lifetime knows who LeBron James is. Despite being arguably the best basketball player of all-time (Michael Jordan fans, don’t come for us!), the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has his hands in a number of different things, including television shows, movies, fashion and more. Throughout his success, both on and off the court, there’s been one constant in LeBron’s life — his wife Savannah Brinson. She’s been there through it all… when LeBron was selected No. 1 overall in the 2003 NBA draft; his four NBA championships; 17 All-Star selections; his first shoe deal with Nike and much more. Get to know Savannah with these five facts:

NBA ・ 25 DAYS AGO