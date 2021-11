Global stocks retreated on Friday as the market reacted to the relatively weak results by Amazon and Apple, two of the biggest companies in the world. Apple reported that its revenue was off by about $6 billion because of the ongoing chip shortage. At the same time, Amazon blamed the ongoing supply shortages for its weak performance. It also blamed its higher wages and sign up bonuses for its performance The two companies made a profit of $20 billion and $3.2 billion respectively. These results were the opposite of how other companies like Alphabet and Netflix, which reported strong growth. In Europe, the DAX, FTSE 100, and CAC 40 declined by more than 0.50%. In the US, Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures declined by more than 0.40%.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO