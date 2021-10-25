CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Children Killed, Several Others Injured After Fort Worth Drag Racer Slams Into Spectators At Race

 6 days ago
KERRVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say 34-year-old Michael Gonzales of Fort Worth lost control during a Texas drag racing event in Kerrville and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring several other individuals.

A six-year-old boy died at the scene, and an eight-year-old boy was rushed to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville where he was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2” at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.

According to officials, Gonzales lost control of his 1990 Ford Mustang about half way down the 1/8 mile track.

“The vehicle lost rear traction and began to slide to the left and the right on the track,” said Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department. “The vehicle ultimately lost control, turning to the left and entering into a slide. The vehicle slid off of the runway being utilized as the raceway, and slid into the grassy area where spectators were observing the race. The vehicle struck multiple spectators before striking a trailer and coming to a stop.”

Gonzales was reportedly in stable condition Monday afternoon at San Antonio Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Police say four people including Gonzales were taken to hospitals in San Antonio, while at least one person was receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Officials released the names of some of the injured spectators Monday:

  • Chance Dean Jones, 26 years of age of Taylor, Texas. Jones remains hospitalized and is reported to be in stable condition at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas.
  • Mary Kate “Katy” Walls, 27 years of age of Taylor, Texas. Walls remains hospitalized and is currently reported to be in critical condition at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
  • Rebecca Cedillo, 46 years of age of Converse, Texas. Cedillo remains hospitalized and is reported to be in critical condition at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

“Two people were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene, and two children, a four year old male child and a three month old female child, were transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center by ambulance for precautionary evaluations and released,” said Lamb.

Police have not released the names of the deceased.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CBS DFW

Off-Duty Dallas Firefighter Rescues 2 From Burning Home; Arson Suspect Arrested

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — While on his way to work, an off-duty Dallas firefighter rescued two people from a burning Dallas home early Saturday morning. At 5:35 a.m. Oct. 30, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a home fire call located on the 800 block of East Ninth Street. When firefighters arrived, they found two occupants of the home in the front yard with burn injuries.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

27-Year-Old Motorcycle Driver Dies In Crash On I-30 in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 27-year-old died early Friday after a collision between his motorcycle and another vehicle on I-30 in the downtown Dallas mixmaster. Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies found his body lying on the highway in the westbound lanes near Akard Street and were working to find out what happened.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

21-Year-Old Man Dies In Dallas Shooting, Murder Suspect Still At Large

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a 21-year-old man Friday evening. At approximately 5:19 p.m. Oct. 29, Dallas and DART police responded to a shooting call at 407 N. Lamar St. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, Jabari Griffin, shot. Griffin was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect — identified as 20-year-old Dezra Walker-Johnson — fled the scene following the incident and is currently at large, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-701-8453 or josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
