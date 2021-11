The Chicago Fire are holding their Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, and in that spirit, I, alongside Patrick, Alex, and the rest of our contributors would like to thank you for your participation, active or passive, in our little Fire community. It’s been a tough year, and not always the funniest to read or even write about. But we thank you for sticking with us and hopefully, these next few games give us something to smile about. And as we move on into the next season, things get more exciting and give us all reasons to stay engaged like we have been all season.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO